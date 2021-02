BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Feb 9th, 2021

Match 10 of the ECS Spain Barcelona T10 will see Barna Royals and City Lions make their debut at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona.

The T10 format has unexpectedly picked up well and is spreading like wildfire across the globe.

The Barna Royals duo of Captain Syed Shafaat Ali and wicketkeeper Taqqi Ul Mazhar have already excelled in previous editions of the league.

The Royals will look to play around the two explosive and experienced batsmen.

The City Lions have a sharp and fearsome bowling line-up in the form of captain Amar Shakoor along with Ibrar Hussain and Nawazish Ali.

One can expect a mouth-watering clash when a strong bowling unit squares off against a deadly batting unit.

Squads to choose from

Barna Royals: Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Ali Hassan, Taqqi UL Mazhar, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Hamza Azhar, Syed Waris Irshad, Muaz Rubbani

City Lions: Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Ali Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain.

Predicted Playing XI

Barna Royals: Syed Shafaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Usama Shahzad, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Murad Ali, Murad Ali, Hamza Azhar, Muaz Rubbani, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar.

City Lions: Amar Shakoor Jan, Sikandar Raja, Mubashar Ali II, Naseer Ahmed, Aniq Ali Malik, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Malik, Irfan Muhammad, Hamad Khurshid.

Match Details

Match: Barna Royals vs City Lions, Match 10

Date: 9th February 2021, 9 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The wicket is suitable for batsmen with some assistance for the seamers. The pitch is expected to slow down during the second essay.

Moreover, rain is expected to interrupt the game on Tuesday night. Thus, batting first will be a safer option in such conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naseer Ahmed, Taqqi UL Mazhar, Mubashar Ali II, Sikandar Raja, Sharjeel Qaiser, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed, Nawazish Ali, Murad Ali and Waqas Anwar.

Captain: Shafat Ali Syed Vice-Captain: Amar Shakoor Jan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naseer Ahmed, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Aniq Ali Malik, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Shafat Ali Syed, Waqas Anwar, Murad Ali and Annas Sultan Khan.

Captain: Naseer Ahmed Vice-Captain: Taqqi Ul Mazhar