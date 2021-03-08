BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - March 9th, 2021

Match 106 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Barna Royals locking horns with the City Lions at the Montjuic Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The Barna Royals are fourth in Group B of the ECS T10 Barcelonawith seven points, having won three out of the seven games they've played thus far.

The City Lions, on the other hand, are one spot above the Barna Royals with nine points. They've won four out of the eight matches they've played in the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Both sides stand a chance of making it to the playoffs, which makes the game an interesting one to watch.

Squads to choose from

Barna Royals

Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan, A Khan, S Shahzaib, U Zaman, S Hussain, S Irshad, A Sultan.

City Lions

Naseer Ahmed, Kashif Shafi, Mubashar Ali-2, Aniq Ali Malik, Sikandar Raja, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Amar Shakoor Jan, Ibrar Hussain, Innam Khan, Hassan Sharif, Hamad Khurshid, Nawazish Ali, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Moeen Safdar, Shoaib Muhammad, Numan Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barna Royals

Murad Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Sharjeel Qaiser, N Qaiser, Usama Shahzad, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, M Rubbani, S Ali Syed, W Anwar, H Azhar, A Hassan.

City Lions

Kashif Shafi, Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor Jan, Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Abid Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq.

Match Details

Match: Barna Royals vs City Lions, Match 106

Date & Time: 9th March at 1:00 PM

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

While the bowlers have fared well at the venue in recent games, the batters have struggled to pile up runs on board. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss as the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAR vs CLI)

BAR vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kashif Shafi, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Anas Sultan, Sikandar Raja, Shafat Ali Syed, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Murad Ali, Waqas Anwar.

Captain: Sikandar Raja; Vice-captain: Ibrar Hussain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Taqqi ul Mazhar, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Anas Sultan, Sikandar Raja, Hamza Azhar, Ibrar Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Murad Ali, Waqas Anwar.

Captain: Anas Sultan; Vice-captain: Hamza Azhar