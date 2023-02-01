Barbados vs Guyana - Dream11 Prediction

Barbados will take on Guyana in the second match of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs GUY Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

This is the start of the red-ball season in the Caribbean Islands. Last year, Barbados finished at the top and won the championship. They won three, lost one and drew one.

Guyana, on the other hand, finished third. They returned with two wins, one loss and two draws. Both teams will be eyeing a strong start to this season.

BAR vs GUY, Match Details

The second match of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 between Barbados and Guyana will be played on February 1, 2023, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAR vs GUY

Date & Time: February 1, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua might do a bit for the pacers early on but the spinners will definitely come into play. It could also be a good surface to bat on.

BAR vs GUY Probable Playing 11 today

Barbados Team News

Barbados have announced a 13-man squad for the first two rounds.

Barbados Probable Playing XI: Zachary McCaskie, Shayne Moseley, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Kirton, Shamar Springer, Shane Dowrich (c & wk), Akeem Jordan, Chaim Holder, Camarie Boyce, and Keon Harding.

Guyana Team News

Guyana have also named a 13-man squad for the first two rounds.

Guyana Probable Playing XI: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Leon Johnson (c), Kemol Savory, Akshaya Persaud, Anthony Bramble (wk), Kevin Sinclair, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Nial Smith, and Matthew Nandu.

Today’s BAR vs GUY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shane Dowrich

Shane Dowrich is an experienced cricketer. The Barbados wicketkeeper-batter and captain has scored 4958 runs at an average of 33.05 in his first-class career.

Top Batter Pick

Tevin Imlach

Tevin Imlach had a good run last season. The 26-year-old batter scored 215 runs in four innings, which included three half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kevin Sinclair

Kevin Sinclair played two matches in the 2022 season. The off-spinning all-rounder scored 94 runs at a strike rate of 81.03 and picked up three wickets with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Akeem Jordan

Akeem Jordan bowled well last season. The 28-year-old pacer has picked up 12 scalps from three games and averaged 18.66 and a strike rate of 35.0.

BAR vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Shamarh Brooks

Shamarh Brooks is someone who can score big regularly. He has been dropped from the West Indies Test squad and will be eager to bounce back strongly.

Veerasammy Permaul

Veerasammy Permaul has been around for a long time now and has played first-class cricket for 15 years. The left-arm spinner has taken 568 wickets at an average of 21.17.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BAR vs GUY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Shamarh Brooks (BAR)

Tevin Imlach (GUY)

Veerasammy Permaul (GUY)

Akeem Jordan (BAR)

Shane Dowrich (BAR)

BAR vs GUY match expert tips

The spinners and top-order batters could be vital picks for this game. Thus, the likes of Tevin Imlach, Shamarh Brooks, Veerasammy Permaul, Kevin Sinclair, and Chaim Holder could be the ones to watch out for.

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Barbados vs Guyana - West Indies Test Championship 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Shane Dowrich

Batters: Leon Johnson, Tevin Imlach, Shamarh Brooks, Shayne Moseley

All-rounders: Shamar Springer, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Akeem Jordan, Chaim Holder

BAR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Barbados vs Guyana - West Indies Test Championship 2023.

Wicketkeeper: Anthony Bramble, Shane Dowrich

Batters: Tevin Imlach, Shamarh Brooks, Shayne Moseley

All-rounders: Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair

Bowlers: Veerasammy Permaul, Akeem Jordan, Chaim Holder, Keon Harding

