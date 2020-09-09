BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Match - Sept 10th, 2020

The final league fixture in ECS T10 Bulgaria has the reigning Bulgarian champions, Indo-Bulgarian CC facing Barbarian CC at the National Sports Academy in Sofia.

Indo-Bulgarian CC haven't done their reputation any harm with some clinical performances in the tournament so far. Although they did lose a game to Medical University Sofia, Indo-Bulgarian CC have been spotless with the willow.

On the other hand, it has been a sorry campaign for the Barbarians, who are win-less after five games.

Both teams did face off earlier in the tournament with Indo-Bulgarian CC beating the bottom-placed side by a whopping 67-run margin. While the reigning Bulgarian champions will eye an encore, they will be wary of a wounded Barbarian side who have nothing to lose ahead of this contest.

Squads to choose from

Indo-Bulgarian CC

Sid Kulkarni, Prakash Mishra, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trevedi, Shafqat Khan, Hamid Raza, Gagandeep Singh, Hristo Lakov, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri, Swarup Nagraj, Steve Jordaan, Lavesh Sharma, Satish Ramachandran and Riyad Mia

Barbarian CC

Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo

Predicted Playing XIs

Indo-Bulgarian CC

H Lakov, B Tahiri, S Jordaan, P Mishra (C), S Khan, S Kulkarni, B Trevedi, H Raza, G Singh, R Singh and A Ahmadhel

Barbarian CC

D Shipkov, N Robinson, H Ivanov, J Payne, B Ivanov, I Katzarski, A Stoychev, N Nankov, S Clarkson (C), A Robinson and T Omolo

Match Details

Match: Indo-Bulgarian CC vs Barbarian CC

Date: 10th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy looks a batting paradise with scores in excess of 100 being notched up at an alarming rate. The bowlers haven't found much success although changes of pace seem to be preferred option towards the end of the innings.

With the dimensions of the ground helping their cause, the batsmen will look to go big from ball one as both sides would look to bat first on this batting-friendly track.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs IBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Payne, P Mishra, H Lakov, T Omolo, B Ivanov, B Tahiri, S Clarkson, I Katzarski, A Ahmedhel, A Stoychev and H Raza

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: H Lakov

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Khan, P Mishra, H Lakov, T Omolo, G Singh, B Tahiri, S Clarkson, I Katzarski, A Ahmedhel, A Stoychev and A Robinson

Captain: B Tahiri, Vice-Captain: A Ahmedhel