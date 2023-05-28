BAR vs INB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 34

Barbarians (BAR) will take on Indo Bulgarian (INB) in the 34th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Sunday, May 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs INB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams have had a similar run in the tournament so far, Barbarians are ranked third in the points table, followed by Indo Bulgarian, thanks to their better run rate. Barbarians' top performers are Omer Malik, Mohammad Fayyaz, and Dimo Nikolov, whereas Indo-Bulgarians' key players are Gagandeep Singh, Nikolay Nankov, and Prakash Mishra.

BAR vs INB - Match details

The 34th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 28 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 05:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR vs INB, Match 34, ECS Bulgaria T10

Date and Time: 28th May 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

BAR vs INB - Pitch report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski pitch looks to be pretty good for batting. The ball could move a bit at the start of the innings, so batters will need to be patient while playing their shots. Anything above 90 runs could be a par score.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 2

Matches Won by team bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 95

Average 2nd innings score: 85

BAR vs INB - Form guide (Last 5 matches)

BAR - W-L-W-L-W

INB - W-W-L-W-W

BAR vs INB - Probable playing XI

BAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Fayyaz, Dimo Nikolov (c), Usman ul Haq, Vasil Hristov (wk), Hristo Ivanov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Shahid Haidari, Hammad Farooq, Omer Malik, Shabbir Esmail, Vishal Kumar

INB Playing XI

No injury updates

Prakash Mishra (c), Shafquat Khan (wk), Adrian Dunbar, Gagandeep Singh, Rohit Singh, Rohit Dhiman, Rakesh Yadav, Prashant Verma, Nikolay Nankov, Arjun Dhiman, Sahil Kumar

Today's BAR vs INB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Umer Farooq

Umer Farooq is expected to play a key role in this game. He has scored 77 runs at an average of 15.40 in the six games he has played so far. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batter

Bakhtiar Tahiri

Bakhtiar Tahiri is in red-hot form in the ongoing tournament and has scored some crucial knocks for his team. He has scored 139 runs at an average of 39.75 and has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 10.11 in six games. Such exploits make him a must-have in your BAR vs INB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Agagyul Ahmadhel

Agagyul Ahmadhel has emerged as the best asset in the tournament for his side, performing brilliantly with both the bat and the ball. He has taken six wickets at an outstanding average of 19.17 and has scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 162.87 in six games.

Bowler

Omer Malik

Omer Malik is his team's best bowler, thanks to his quick pace and ability to generate extra bounce, making him an excellent choice for your fantasy team. He has taken six wickets at an average of 17.33 in as many games so far.

BAR vs INB match captain and vice-captain choices

Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov

Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov is a top all-rounder for his team and could provide valuable points with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 128 runs at a strike rate of 166.23 in six games.

He is also decent with his medium-fast bowling, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 8.67. That makes him a must-have in your BAR vs INB Dream11 fantasy team.

Mike Jones

Mike Jones is a top batting all-rounder for his team, having scored 152 runs at an average of 152.00 while taking five wickets in three games in the tournament so far. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAR vs INB Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-Picks for BAR vs INB - Match 34

Prashant Verma

Shahid Haidari

Hammad Farooq

Nikolay Markov

Arjun Dhiman

BAR vs INB Match Expert Tips, 34th match

Agagyul Ahmadhel has been one of his team's most effective players, scoring 209 runs at an average of 52.25 in six innings, and has taken six wickets at an average of 19.17. He's a must-have for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

BAR vs INB Dream11 Prediction Team Match 34 - Head-to-Head League

BAR vs INB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Umer Farooq

Batters: H Ivanov, B Tahiri, M Ul Haq

All-rounders: Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Prakash Mishra, Mike Jones, V Kumar, M Fayyaz

Bowler: N Nankov

BAR vs INB Dream11 Prediction Team Match 34 - Grand League

BAR vs INB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicket-keeper: S Khan

Batters: H Ivanov, B Tahiri

All-rounders: Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Prakash Mishra, Mike Jones, V Kumar, M Fayyaz, G Singh

Bowler: Omer Malik

Poll : 0 votes