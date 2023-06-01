BAR vs IST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 55

The 55th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see Barbarians CC (BAR) squaring off against Istanbul KSK (IST) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Thursday, June 1. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs IST Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Barbarians CC have won five of their last 12 matches. Istanbul KSK, on the other hand, have won 10 of their last 13 matches.

Barbarians CC will give it their all to win the match, but Istanbul KSK are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAR vs IST Match Details

The 55th match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on June 1 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR vs IST, Match 55

Date and Time: June 1 2023, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Spinners may play a crucial role on this used pitch. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between BSCC Sofia Spartans and Indo Bulgarian, where a total of 78 runs were scored at a loss of five wickets in six overs.

BAR vs IST Form Guide

BAR - Won five of their last 12 matches

IST - Won 10 of their last 13 matches

BAR vs IST Probable Playing XI

BAR Playing XI

No injury updates

Vasil Hristov (wk), Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Mario Berberyan, Hammad Farooq, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Mohammad Fayyaz, Vishal Kumar, Omer Malik, Hedayatullah, Valtet Dikov

IST Playing XI

No injury updates

Abdullah Lodhi (wk), Ishak Elec, Hesh Moghaddam, Tajammal Moshin, Shamsullah Ehsan, Murad Ozbek, Mohammad Isa, Ilyas Ataullah ©, Muhammed Turkmen, Syed Agha, Zohaib Iqbal

BAR vs IST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Ataullah

I Ataullah is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Lodhi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Elec

T Moshin and I Elec are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Ul Haq played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel and M Ozbek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Krasimirov is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

Z Iqbal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Isa Turkmen and Z Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Turkmen is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAR vs IST match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He gained 565 points in the last eight matches.

I Elec

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick I Elec as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 572 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAR vs IST, Match 55

A Ahmadhel

I Elec

D Krasimirov

M Ozbek

Z Iqbal

Barbarians CC vs Istanbul KSK Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barbarians CC vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Ataullah

Batters: T Moshin, H Ivanov, I Elec

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, D Krasimirov, M Ozbek, M Fayyaz

Bowlers: M Turkmen, M Isa Turkmen, Z Iqbal

Barbarians CC vs Istanbul KSK Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: I Ataullah

Batters: T Moshin, H Ivanov, I Elec, M Ul Haq

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, D Krasimirov, M Ozbek, M Fayyaz

Bowlers: M Isa Turkmen, Z Iqbal

