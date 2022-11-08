BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Super50 Cup, Match 15

Barbados Pride (BAR) will take on Jamaica Scorpions (JAM) in the 15th match of the Super50 Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Barbados Pride are second in the Group B standings, having won one out of their three matches. Their last match against Leeward Islands was abandoned due to rain.

Meanwhile, Jamaica Scorpions have also won one out of their three matches and are third in the Group B points table. They were defeated by the West Indies Emerging Team by 12 runs in their last match.

BAR vs JAM Match Details

The 15th match of the Super50 Cup will be played on November 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The match is set to take place at 11.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR vs JAM, Super50 Cup, Match 15

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 11.30 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

BAR vs JAM Pitch Report

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is a batting-friendly venue. The pacers will have to bowl tight lines to avoid getting hit while the spinners can pick up crucial wickets in the middle phase. All of the last three matches played at this venue have been won by teams batting first.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 243

Average second innings score: 195

BAR vs JAM Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Barbados Pride: NR-L-W

Jamaica Scorpions: L-W-L

BAR vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

BAR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

BAR Probable Playing 11

Shai Hope (WK), Kraigg Brathwaite, Nicholas Kirton, Jonathan Carter, Zachary McCaskie, Roston Chase, Roshon Primus, Akeem Jordan, Jomel Warrican, Ramon Simmonds, and Javed Leacock.

JAM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

JAM Probable Playing 11

Aldaine Thomas (WK), Brandon King, Rovman Powell (C), Andre McCarthy, Jermaine Blackwood, Jamie Merchant, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Jeavor Royal, Nicholson Gordon, and Dennis Bulli.

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shai Hope (3 matches, 100 runs, Strike Rate: 81.96)

Hope can be a brilliant pick in your fantasy team from the wicket-keeper section because of his top-notch glovework. He has scored 100 runs at a strike rate of 81.96 in three matches.

Top Batter pick

Rovman Powell (3 matches, 146 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 132.72 and Economy Rate: 4.50)

Powell is an aggressive batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Tuesday. He has smashed 146 runs at a strike rate of 4.50 in three matches, while also picking up one valuable wicket.

Top All-rounder pick

Odean Smith (3 matches, 56 runs and 6 wickets, Strike Rate: 94.91 and Economy Rate: 5.05)

Smith is an explosive batter and also a very reliable bowler who could prove to be a crucial pick for Tuesday's match. He has scored 56 runs while picking up six wickets in three outings for Jamaica Scorpions.

Top Bowler pick

Ramon Simmonds (3 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.55)

Simmonds is a left-arm medium pacer who can trouble the Jamaican top-order on Tuesday. He has so far picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 6.55 in three games.

BAR vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Roston Chase

Chase has scored 143 runs and also scalped seven wickets in three matches. He can prove to be the perfect pick to lead your fantasy team.

Brandon King

King has looked good with the bat in the last couple of matches and can be backed for a big knock on Tuesday. He has scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 79.43 in three matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Roston Chase: 143 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches

Odean Smith: 56 runs and 6 wickets in 3 matches

Rovman Powell: 146 runs and 1 wicket in 3 matches

Dennis Bulli: 10 runs and 6 wickets in 2 matches

Ramon Simmonds: 5 wickets in 3 matches

BAR vs JAM match expert tips

Roston Chase could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Head to Head League

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction - Super50 Cup

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Brandon King, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Roshan Primus

Bowlers: Jomel Warrican, Dennis Bulli, Ramon Simmonds

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 15, Grand League

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Prediction - Super50 Cup

BAR vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Roshan Primus

Bowlers: Jeavor Royal, Dennis Bulli, Ramon Simmonds

