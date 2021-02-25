BAR vs LEE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Super50 Cup (West Indies ODD) Match – February 26th, 2021

Barbados Pride will take on Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the fifth-place playoff match of the 2021 Super50 Cup on Friday.

Both Barbados and Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who have had forgettable campaigns this season, have managed just a win each in their last five Super50 Cup outings. For Barbados, the win came against Windward Volcanoes, whom they defeated by a massive margin of 173 runs. Meanwhile, Leeward Islands Hurricanes registered a 4-wicket victory over Barbados Pride.

The two sides have met each other thrice in recent years, with Barbados emerging victorious twice, while Leeward Islands Hurricanes won the other fixture.

Super50 Cup: Squads to choose from:

Barbados Pride

Jonathan Carter, Jonathan Drakes, Justin Greaves, Kyle Hope, Nicholas Kirton, Shamarh Brooks, Zachary McCaskie, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevyn Walcott, Akeem Jordan, Ashley Nurse, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Keon Harding

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Keacy Carty, Kieran Powell, Montcin Hodge, Nitish Kumar, Ross Powell, Colin Archibald, Kofi James, Terrence Warde, Amir Jangoo, Devon Thomas, Jahmar Hamilton, Alzarri Joseph, Ashmead Nedd, Hayden Walsh, Jeremiah Louis, Nino Henry, Quinton Boatswain, Sheeno Berridge

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbados Pride

Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Nicholas Kirton, Ashley Nurse, Akeem Jordan, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder.

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Kieron Powell, Ross Powell, Keacy Carty, Nitish Kumar, Devon Thomas, Terrence Warde, Hayden Walsh, Quinton Boatswain, Ashmead Nedd, Sheeno Berridge, Colin Archibard.

Match Details

Match: Barbados Pride vs Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Match 18

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Date and Time: 26th February, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is known to favor the batsmen, with 234 being the average first innings score at the venue. The pitch is better suited to pacers than spinners, and sides bowling first usually win here.

Super50 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAR vs LEE)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Devon Thomas, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Kieran Powell, Jason Holder, Quinton Boatswain, Hayden Walsh, Joshua Bishop, Ashley Nurse

Captain: Justin Greaves, Vice-captain: Jason Holder

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Devon Thomas, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Nitish Kumar, Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Quinton Boatswain, Joshua Bishop, Ashmead Nedd

Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-captain: Shamarh Brooks