BAR vs OLG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket 2023, Match 20

The 20th game of the Minor League Cricket 2023 will see Baltimore Royals (BAR) square off against Orlando Galaxy (OLG) at the Church Street Park in Morrisville on Sunday (August 13). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs OLG Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Royals have won one of their two games, while the Galaxy will be playing their first game. The Galaxy will give it their all to win, but the Royals are expected to prevail.

BAR vs OLG Match Details

The 20th game of the Minor League Cricket 2023 will be played on August 13 at the Church Street Park in Morrisville at 3:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAR vs OLG, Match 20

Date and Time: August 13 2023; 3:30 am IST

Venue: Church Street Park, Morrisville

Pitch Report

The pitch at Church Street Park in Morrisville looks good for batters. Both teams could prefer to bat first and score a lot of runs. Expect a high-scoring game.

BAR vs OLG Form Guide

BAR - Won one of their last two games

OLG - Will be playing their first game

BAR vs OLG Probable Playing XIs

BAR

No injury update

Ritwik Behera, Jaskaran Malhotra (c & wk), Ravi-Inder Singh, Abdul-Ahad Malik, Paul Palmer, Neil Narvekar, Bipul Sharma, Aditya Bhardwaj, Sarabjit Ladda, Keon Joseph, Derval Green

OLG

No injury update

Meetul Patel (wk), Hedo Leslie, Advait Varadarajan, Koushik Saha, William Trigar, Naseer Ahmed-II (c), Roohit Dutchin, Kishun Balagobin, Sumit Sehrawat, Brynley Richards, Matthew Comerie-Il

BAR vs OLG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Malhotra

Malhotra is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Malik is another good pick.

Batters

P Palmer

A Varadarajan and P Palmer are the two best batter picks. K Saha played well in the last series, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

B Sharma

N Ahmed and B Sharma are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Narvekar is another good all-rounder pick.

Bowlers

S Ladda

The top bowler picks are S Sehrawat and Ladda. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. K Joseph is another good pick.

BAR vs OLG match captain and vice-captain choices

B Sharma

Sharma bats in the top order and also bowls a few overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key role here.

N Ahmed

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Ahmed the captain or vice-captain, as he bowls. You could also make him the captain of the grand league teams.

Five must-picks for BAR vs OLG, Match 20

B Sharma

N Ahmed

S Ladda

N Narvekar

M Patel

Baltimore Royals vs Orlando Galaxy Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for both batters and bowlers, it's advisable to pick at least four all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Baltimore Royals vs Orlando Galaxy Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Malhotra

Batters: P Palmer, A Varadarajan

All-rounders: N Narvekar, B Sharma, N Ahmed, M Patel, R Singh

Bowlers: S Ladda, S Sehrawat, K Joseph

Baltimore Royals vs Orlando Galaxy Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: J Malhotra

Batters: P Palmer, K Saha

All-rounders: N Narvekar, B Sharma, N Ahmed, M Patel, R Singh, R Dutchin

Bowlers: S Ladda, S Sehrawat