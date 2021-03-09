BAR vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match - March 9th, 2021

Match number 109 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see the Barna Royals face Pakcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday.

Pakcelona, who have had a horrid ECS T10 campaign, are placed rock-bottom in Group B with just three points from nine games. They will want to bow out of the tournament with a win today.

Barna Royals, on the other hand, are fourth in Group B, having won three of their seven ECS T10 matches. They are out of the race to qualify for the semi-finals, but will want to win their remaining games to finish as high as possible in the standings.

Squads to choose from

Barna Royals

Nabeel Qaiser, Syed Shafaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar, Usama Shahzad, Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Syed Waris Irshad, Syed Shahzaib, Muaz Rubbani, Ali Syed, Umar Zaman, Sufyan Anwar, Asad Ullah and Syed Hussain

Pakcelona

Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal

Predicted Playing XIs

Barna Royals

Nabeel Qaiser (C), Syed Shafaat Ali, Usama Shahzad, Hamza Azhar, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Annas Sultan Khan, Waqas Anwar.

Pakcelona

Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal(WK), Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman (C), Khurram Javeed, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ali Imran, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Tehzeeb Hasan, Muhammad Adeel.

Match Details

Match: Barna Royals vs Pakcelona, Match 109

Date & Time: 9th March 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

Although the pitch generally favors the batsmen, the pacers will also get some assistance with the new ball. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss, and anything in excess of 100 should be a good target at the venue.

ECS T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAR vs PAK)

BAR vs PAK Dream11 Team - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestions #1: Shahid Iqbal, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Muhammad Amir Raza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Syed Shafaat Ali, Hamza Azhar, Waqas Anwar, Murad Ali, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Hamza Azhar, Vice-Captain: Ishtiaq Nazir

Fantasy Suggestions #1: Shahid Iqbal, Ali Imran, Muhammad Amir Raza, Raja Waqas Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Shahzad Khan, Hamza Azhar, Waqas Anwar, Murad Ali, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

Captain: Muhammad Amir Raza, Vice-captain: Ali Imran