BAR vs PIC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 24, 2021

Match number 62 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Barna Royals go head to head against the Pak I Care at the Montjuic Olympic Ground. The two sides were set to meet earlier for match number 55 but the game wasn't played due to rain.

Pak I care have been in really good touch, and are yet to lose a game in the series, having won four from four before their 5th game was abandoned due to weather conditions.

Barna Royals, on the other hand, sit second on the Group B table with six points, having won two and lost one of the three games. Two games were washed out.

With two good teams taking the pitch one can expect a thrilling game at the Montjuic Olympic Ground here today.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Barna Royals

Syed Waris Irshad, Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Syed Shahzaib, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan khan, Hamza Azhar, Muaz Rubbani, Nabeel Qaiser, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Shahfaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK) and Usama Shahzad

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali, Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan, Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali, Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali, Muhammad Afzaal

Predicted Playing XIs

Barna Royals

Shafat Ali Syed, Hamza Azhar, Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Sharjeel Qaiser, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Syed Ali Naqi, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Murad Ali, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan.

Pak I Care: Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Asim Butt, Bilal Hassan, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Afzaal, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Atif.

Match Details

Match: Barna Royals vs Pak I Care

Date: February 24th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one, supporting both bowlers and batsmen. However, it is relatively easier for batting and the shorter boundaries will definitely be an added advantage. Both sides will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

BAR vs PIC Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

BAR vs PIC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Muhammad Ihsan, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain,Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Shehroz Ahmed, Hamza Azhar, Murad Ali, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran

Captain: Hamza Azhar Vice-Captain: Muhammad Jafri

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nabeel Qaiser, Muhammad Ihsan, Anas Sultan, Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Shehroz Ahmed, Hamza Azhar, Murad Ali, Muhammad Jafri, Waqas Anwar

Captain: Shehroz Ahmed Vice-Captain: Anas Sultan