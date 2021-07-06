BAR vs PLE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ECS T10 Bulgaria match - July 6th, 2021

The Barbarians will take on the VTU-MU Pleven in Match No. 7 and 8 of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia, on Tuesday.

The Barbarians are sitting in third place in the points table. They lost their opening game of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 while their second match was abandoned. ECS debutants VTU-MU Pleven, on the other hand, are yet to play a game in this edition.

On that note, let’s look at three players whom you can pick as the captain and vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcoming ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 fixture.

#3 Akshay Harikumar

VTU-MU Pleven skipper Akshay Harikumar had a fruitful season in the previous edition of the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Playing for the Indian Tuskers, he scored 130 runs at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 166.66.

Moreover, Harikumar picked up seven wickets last time around. Leading the VTU-MU Pleven this time, Harikumar is expected to play a key role in his team’s maiden ECS T10 season.

#2 Nithin Sunil

VTU-MU Pleven wicketkeeper-batsman Nithin Sunil also has prior experience of playing in the ECS T10 Bulgaria. Along with skipper Harikumar, he also played for the Indian Tuskers.

The right-handed batsman scored 131 runs and had a fairly decent season. Sunil’s highest score of the season, 34, incidentally came against the same opposition – the Barbarians. Therefore, the team will rely on his experience as they make their first-ever ECS T10 appearance.

#1 Mohammad Fayaz

Barbarians’ all-rounder Mohammad Fayaz had a good start to his ECS T10 Bulgaria 2021 campaign. In their first game of the season against BSCU- MU Plovdiv, he scored a 14-ball 39 while opening the batting.

Fayaz's innings comprised nine fours at a strike rate of 278.6. Moreover, he bowled two overs and went for just 11 runs. While Fayaz might not have picked up a wicket, he has been economical and effective from what he has shown thus far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee