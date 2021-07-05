BAR vs PLE Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bulgaria Matches 7 & 8 - July 6th, 2021

The Barbarians will take on VTU-MU Pleven in back-to-back ECS T10 Bulgaria matches at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Tuesday.

VTU-MU Pleven will make their ECS debut against the Barbarians under the leadership of Akshay Harikumar, who has been their best player over the last few years. Although the team are relatively new, there is some ECS experience to fall back on in the form of Nithin Sunil. With a strong bowling attack in place, Pleven will be looking for at least one win, but they are in for a tough test.

The Barbarians, on the other hand, weren't able to get off to a good start in the ECS T10 Bulgaria on the opening day. Despite boasting a good batting unit, they couldn't hold their own against MU Plovdiv in the first game. They will bank on Mohammad Fayaz to deliver both with the bat ball if they are to beat VTU-MU Pleven.

Although both teams look equally matched on paper, Pleven might hold the edge, owing to their superior bowling attack. But with the likes of Ivan Ivanov and Adrei Lilov itching to make amends, a couple of cracking ECS T10 Bulgaria games beckon at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Barbarians

Adrei Lilov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Andreev, Krasimir Kamenov, Nikolay Nankov, Vasilen Kamburov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Julian Hristov, Mario Berberyan, Alexander Stoychev, Dimo Nikolov (C), Ivan Kamburov, Mohammad Fayaz, Tom Omolo, Hristo Ivanov (WK) and Vasil Hristov.

VTU-MU Pleven

Jishnu Sivakumar, Suhaid Puthanpurayil, Aadithya Nair, Aamir Shah, Apoorv Mishra, Aswad Khan, Mayank Singh, Rabeeh Ur Rahman, Raheen Zaman, Akshay Harikumar, Amal Thomas, Mukul Kadyan, Ruhail Masood, Nithin Sunil, Tarun Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

Barbarians

Andrei Lilov, Boyko Ivanov, Deyan Shipkov, Dimo Nikolov, Hristo Ivanov, Ivan Ivanov, Ivaylo Katzarski, Mohd Fayaz, Nikolay Nankov, Vasil Hristov and Krasimir Kamenov

VTU-MU Pleven

Akshay Harikumar, Nithin Sunil, Mukul Kadyan, Aswad Khan, Apoorv Mishra, Jishnu Sivakumar, Amal Thomas, Tarun Yadav, Ruhail Masood, Mayank Singh and Rabeeh ur Rehman

Match Details

Matches: BSCU-MU Plovdiv vs Barbarians, 7th and 8th matches, ECS T10 Bulgaria

Date & Time: 6th July 2021, 3:30 PM & 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, Sofia.

Pitch Report

A couple of high-scoring ECS T10 Bulgaria games beckon at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy, with there being little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there is a hint of swing and uneven bounce on offer, the batsmen should feel comfortable out in the middle. Although the spinners should get some turn in the middle overs, the dimensions of the ground go against them. 100 should be par at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Bulgaria Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAR vs PLE)

BAR vs PLE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Bulgaria

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ivanov, A Lilov, I Ivanov, J Sivakumar, M Kadyan, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, A Mishra, B Ivanov, I Katzarski and A Thomas

Captain: F Mohammad. Vice-captain: A Harikumar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Hristov, A Lilov, I Ivanov, J Sivakumar, A Khan, F Mohammad, A Harikumar, A Mishra, B Ivanov, I Katzarski and A Thomas

Captain: A Harikumar. Vice-captain: A Lilov

Edited by Samya Majumdar