BAR vs SSP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Bulgaria T10, Match 42

The 42nd match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will see the Barbarians CC (BAR) squaring off against the BSCC Sofia Spartans (SSP) at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Tuesday, May 30. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs SSP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Barbarians CC have won five of their last eight matches. The BSCC Sofia Spartans, on the other hand, have won none of their last three matches.

BSCC Sofia Spartans will be desperate to return to winning ways, but the Barbarians CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BAR vs SSP Match Details

The 42nd match of the ECS Bulgaria T10 will be played on May 30 at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. The game is set to begin at 11.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAR vs SSP, Match 42

Date and Time: May 30, 2023, 11.00 am IST

Venue: National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who can play through the line will be able to score on this pitch. Spinners may play a crucial role on this used pitch. Both teams will prefer to chase on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between Istanbul KSK and Barbarians CC, where a total of 50 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

BAR vs SSP Form Guide

BAR - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

SSP - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

BAR vs SSP Probable Playing XI

BAR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Vasil Hristov (wk), Hristo Boykov Ivanov, Mario Berberyan, Hammad Farooq, Dimo Krasimirov Nikolov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Mohammad Fayyaz, Vishal Kumar, Omer Malik, Hedayatullah, and Valtet Dikov.

SSP Playing XI

No injury updates.

Vinu Jacob (wk), Kevin DSouza, Sid Nair, Danish Roshan, Gearoid Lynch, Ibrar Ahmad, Anu Saju, Kushaal Krishnakumar, Syed Ali-l, Ali Rasool, and Ivaylo Katzarski.

BAR vs SSP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Jacob

V Jacob is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. B Constantine is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Nair

H Ivanov and S Nair are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. M Ul Haq also played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel and D Krasimirov are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Krishnakumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Rasool

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Rasool and O Malil. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. K George is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BAR vs SSP match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ahmadhel

A Ahmadhel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He gained 159 points in the last match.

K Krishnakumar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make K Krishnakumar your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 565 points in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for BAR vs SSP, Match 42

A Ahmadhel

K Krishnakumar

D Krasimirov

A Rasool

S Nair

Barbarians CC vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Barbarians CC vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: V Jacob

Batters: S Nair, H Ivanov, M Ul Haq

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, D Krasimirov, K Krishnakumar, V Kumar, M Fayyaz

Bowlers: A Rasool, O Malik

Barbarians CC vs BSCC Sofia Spartans Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Constantine

Batters: S Nair, H Ivanov

All-rounders: A Ahmadhel, D Krasimirov, K Krishnakumar, V Kumar, M Fayyaz, N George, J John

Bowlers: A Rasool

