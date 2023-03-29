BAR vs WIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for West Indies Test Championship 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 will see Barbados (BAR) square off against the Windward Volcanoes (WIS) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Barbados have lost the only match they have played so far in the tournament. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be desperately looking for a win in this match.

The Windward Volcanoes, on the other hand, have drawn the only match that they have played in the tournament. They will also be looking to win the match in order to improve their position in the points table.

BAR vs WIS Match Details

The sixth game of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 will be played on March 29 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: BAR vs WIS, Match 6

Date and Time: March 29, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua

BAR vs WIS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground will be good for batting in the initial stages of the game. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower and run-scoring will become difficult.

BAR vs WIS Probable Playing XIs

BAR Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

BAR Probable Playing XI

Zchary McCaskie, Sheyne Moseley, Jonathon Drakes, Jonathon Carter, Shane Dowrich (c and wk), Kevin Wickham, Jomel Warrican, Dominic Drakes, Chaim Holder, Roshon Primus, and Jair McAllister.

WIS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

WIS Probable Playing XI

Teddy Bishop, Keron Cottoy, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze (c), Sunil Ambris, Tevun Walcott (wk), Justin Greaves, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Preston McSween, and Sherman Lewis.

BAR vs WIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shane Dowrich

Shane Downrich is a stable batter who can hold the innings for long if he spends some time. He is also a traditional and classy wicketkeeper and looks like the best wicketkeeper choice for this match.

Batter

A Athanaze

Athanaze is a solid top-order batter and is also in great form with the bat. He is unarguably the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Dominic Drakes

Dominic Drakes can be an effective all-rounder for his team. He has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

A Jordan

Akeem Jordan is a bowler who picks up wickets at crucial stages and has an uncanny knack for breaking partnerships. Jordan looks like the best bowler pick for the match.

BAR vs WIS match captain and vice-captain choices

Allick Athanaze

Allick Athanaze is in great batting form. He is a stable batter who is scoring runs on a consistent basis. Athanaze will be the safest choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Akeem Jordan

Akeem Jordan is amongst the wickets and is looking in great form. He can change the course of the match with the ball and that makes him a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

BAR vs WIS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting in the initial stages. But as the match progresses, it will get slower and run scoring might become difficult. So top-order batters and all-rounders who can leave an impact with the ball will be good picks for the match.

BAR vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head League

Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich, T Walcott

Batters: Sunil Ambris, Allick Athanaze, Z McCaskie

All-rounders: K Hodge, Dominic Drakes, J Greaves

Bowlers: J Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Chaim Holder

BAR vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich, T Walcott

Batters: Sunil Ambris, Allick Athanaze, Z McCaskie

All-rounders: K Hodge, Dominic Drakes, J Greaves

Bowlers: J Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Chaim Holder

