BAR vs WIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for West Indies Test Championship 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 will see Barbados (BAR) square off against the Windward Volcanoes (WIS) at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Wednesday, March 29. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the BAR vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.
Barbados have lost the only match they have played so far in the tournament. They are currently at the bottom of the table and will be desperately looking for a win in this match.
The Windward Volcanoes, on the other hand, have drawn the only match that they have played in the tournament. They will also be looking to win the match in order to improve their position in the points table.
BAR vs WIS Match Details
The sixth game of the West Indies Test Championship 2023 will be played on March 29 at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua at 7.30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: BAR vs WIS, Match 6
Date and Time: March 29, 2023; 7.30 pm IST
Venue: Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua
BAR vs WIS, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground will be good for batting in the initial stages of the game. As the match progresses, the pitch will get slower and run-scoring will become difficult.
BAR vs WIS Probable Playing XIs
BAR Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
BAR Probable Playing XI
Zchary McCaskie, Sheyne Moseley, Jonathon Drakes, Jonathon Carter, Shane Dowrich (c and wk), Kevin Wickham, Jomel Warrican, Dominic Drakes, Chaim Holder, Roshon Primus, and Jair McAllister.
WIS Team/Injury News
No major injury updates.
WIS Probable Playing XI
Teddy Bishop, Keron Cottoy, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze (c), Sunil Ambris, Tevun Walcott (wk), Justin Greaves, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Preston McSween, and Sherman Lewis.
BAR vs WIS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Shane Dowrich
Shane Downrich is a stable batter who can hold the innings for long if he spends some time. He is also a traditional and classy wicketkeeper and looks like the best wicketkeeper choice for this match.
Batter
A Athanaze
Athanaze is a solid top-order batter and is also in great form with the bat. He is unarguably the best batter pick for the match.
All-rounder
Dominic Drakes
Dominic Drakes can be an effective all-rounder for his team. He has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.
Bowler
A Jordan
Akeem Jordan is a bowler who picks up wickets at crucial stages and has an uncanny knack for breaking partnerships. Jordan looks like the best bowler pick for the match.
BAR vs WIS match captain and vice-captain choices
Allick Athanaze
Allick Athanaze is in great batting form. He is a stable batter who is scoring runs on a consistent basis. Athanaze will be the safest choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
Akeem Jordan
Akeem Jordan is amongst the wickets and is looking in great form. He can change the course of the match with the ball and that makes him a good pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.
BAR vs WIS Match Expert Tips
The pitch will be good for batting in the initial stages. But as the match progresses, it will get slower and run scoring might become difficult. So top-order batters and all-rounders who can leave an impact with the ball will be good picks for the match.
BAR vs WIS Dream11 Prediction, Match 6, Head-to-head League
Wicketkeepers: Shane Dowrich, T Walcott
Batters: Sunil Ambris, Allick Athanaze, Z McCaskie
All-rounders: K Hodge, Dominic Drakes, J Greaves
Bowlers: J Warrican, Akeem Jordan, Chaim Holder
