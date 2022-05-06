BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Invitational Women's T20 2022, Match 4

The Barmy Army Women will take on the Falcons Women in the fourth match of the Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Barmy Army Women couldn't have begun their campaign on a more impressive note. They recorded a comprehensive 51-run victory over Spirit Women. Laura Wolvaardt and Heather Knight starred with the bat while Tara Norris also picked up a couple of wickets.

Meanwhile, Falcons Women also got off to a great start in the tournament. They defeated Warriors Women by eight wickets. Chamari Athapaththu and Suzie Bates were the stars for them in that contest.

BAR-W vs FAL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BAR-W XI

Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight (c), Shemaine Campbelle (WK), Roberta Avery, Laura Cardoso, Henriette Ishimwe, Rumana Ahmed, Sana Fatima, Tara Norris

FAL-W XI

Suzie Bates (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Theertha Satish, Mariko Hill, Sornnarin Tippoch, Christina Gough, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (WK), Anju Gurung, Kaia Arua, Marina Lamplough, Jahanara Alam

Match Details

BAR-W vs FAL-W, Fairbreak Invitational Women’s T20 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: May 6, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The ground is expected to have a pretty nice batting surface and pacers could prove to be crucial. The spinners will prove to be important to take control of the match in the middle overs.

Today's BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle is well capable of taking the charge to the opposition bowlers. She has scored 852 runs in 107 T20Is and has also scalped 34 wickets.

Batters

Chamari Athapaththu starred for her side in the previous match with an unbeaten century. She has amassed 1867 runs in 89 T20Is at a strike rate of over 103. She has also claimed 30 wickets.

Suzie Bates is one of the greatest cricketers in the history of New Zealand and has plenty of experience at the top. She has amassed 3380 runs in 126 T20I matches and has also scalped 50 wickets.

All-rounders

Heather Knight is a bonafide superstar who can single-handedly change the course of a match. Knight has scored 1389 runs in 87 matches and also has a T20I century.

She has also picked up 20 wickets and could prove to be a brilliant multiplier pick for your Dream11 fantasy side.

Bowlers

Tara Norris has played only five T20I matches but has taken four wickets during that period. She also scalped two wickets in the last game.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu (FAL-W) – 156 points

Suzie Bates (FAL-W) – 92 points

Heather Knight (BAR-W) – 90 points

Tara Norris (BAR-W) – 78 points

Shemaine Campbelle (BAR-W) – 58 points

Important stats for BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 prediction team

Chamari Athapaththu: 1867 runs and 30 wickets in 89 T20Is

Suzie Bates: 3380 runs and 50 wickets in 126 T20Is

Heather Knight: 1389 runs and 20 wickets in 87 T20Is

Shemaine Campbelle: 852 runs and 34 wickets in 107 T20Is

Laura Wolvaardt: 588 runs in 33 T20Is

BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Chamari Athapaththu, Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, Rumana Ahmed, Sornnarin Tippoch, Deandra Dottin, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana, Jahanara Alam

Captain: Chamari Athapaththu, Vice-Captain: Heather Knight

BAR-W vs FAL-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbelle, Chamari Athapaththu, Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Heather Knight, Rumana Ahmed, Mariko Hill, Deandra Dottin, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana, Jahanara Alam

Captain: Suzie Bates, Vice-Captain: Laura Wolvaardt.

