BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 9

The 9th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Barbados Women (BAR-W) squaring off against Guyana Women (GY-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Ad

Barbados Women have lost their last two matches. They lost their last match of the series to Leeward Islands Women by six wickets. Guyana Women, on the other hand, have won their last two matches. They won their last match against Windward Islands Women by seven wickets.

These two teams have played two matches. Both the teams have won one match each.

BAR-W vs GY-W Match Details

The 9th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 6 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

BAR-W vs GY-W, 9th T20I match

Date and Time: May 6, 2025, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Leeward Islands Women and Jamaica Women, where a total of 100 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets in a rain-affected match.

Ad

BAR-W vs GY-W Form Guide

BAR-W - L L

GY-W - W W

BAR-W vs GY-W Probable Playing XI

BAR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

K Knight (wk), A Callender, T Holder, K Knight, N Cumberbatch, A Gordon, A Scantlebury, S Bruce, K Elliot, T Herbert, S Connell

GY-W Playing XI

No injury updates

K Mentor, S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, S Campbelle (wk), A Munisar, M Mangru, C Fraser, P Millington, T Marks, C Retemiah, S Grimmond

Ad

BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Campbelle

S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 25 runs in the last two matches. K Knight is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

R Grimmond

R Grimmond and S Gajnabi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Grimmond will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has scored 63 runs in the last two matches. K Knight is another good batter pick for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

A Munisar

N Cumberbatch and A Munisar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Munisar will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches. S Connell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

K Elliot

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Bruce and K Elliot. Both the players can scalp a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Elliot will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken six wickets and made six runs in the last two matches. S Grimmond is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

BAR-W vs GY-W match captain and vice-captain choices

A Munisar

A Munisar was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches.

K Elliott

K Elliott is one of the most crucial picks from the Barbados Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Guyana Women batters and is in top-notch form. She has taken six wickets and scored six runs in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for BAR-W vs GY-W, 9th T20I match

A Munisar

K Elliot

S Connell

S Grimmond

S Gajnabi

Barbados Women vs Guyana Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Barbados Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Ad

Batters: R Grimmond, S Gajnabi, K Knight

All-rounders: A Munisar, S Connell

Bowlers: S Bruce, K Elliot, A Gordon, S Grimmond, C Fraser

Barbados Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle

Ad

Batters: R Grimmond, S Gajnabi

All-rounders: A Munisar, S Connell, N Cumberbatch

Bowlers: S Bruce, K Elliot, A Gordon, S Grimmond, T Herbert

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️