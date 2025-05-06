BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 9

The 9th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Barbados Women (BAR-W) squaring off against Guyana Women (GY-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Tuesday, May 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Barbados Women have lost their last two matches. They lost their last match of the series to Leeward Islands Women by six wickets. Guyana Women, on the other hand, have won their last two matches. They won their last match against Windward Islands Women by seven wickets.
These two teams have played two matches. Both the teams have won one match each.
BAR-W vs GY-W Match Details
The 9th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 6 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BAR-W vs GY-W, 9th T20I match
Date and Time: May 6, 2025, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Leeward Islands Women and Jamaica Women, where a total of 100 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets in a rain-affected match.
BAR-W vs GY-W Form Guide
BAR-W - L L
GY-W - W W
BAR-W vs GY-W Probable Playing XI
BAR-W Playing XI
No injury updates
K Knight (wk), A Callender, T Holder, K Knight, N Cumberbatch, A Gordon, A Scantlebury, S Bruce, K Elliot, T Herbert, S Connell
GY-W Playing XI
No injury updates
K Mentor, S Gajnabi, R Grimmond, S Campbelle (wk), A Munisar, M Mangru, C Fraser, P Millington, T Marks, C Retemiah, S Grimmond
BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
S Campbelle
S Campbelle is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She has smashed 25 runs in the last two matches. K Knight is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.
Batters
R Grimmond
R Grimmond and S Gajnabi are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. R Grimmond will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has scored 63 runs in the last two matches. K Knight is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
A Munisar
N Cumberbatch and A Munisar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Munisar will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches. S Connell is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
K Elliot
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Bruce and K Elliot. Both the players can scalp a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Elliot will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken six wickets and made six runs in the last two matches. S Grimmond is another good bowler for today's match.
BAR-W vs GY-W match captain and vice-captain choices
A Munisar
A Munisar was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has taken four wickets in the last two matches.
K Elliott
K Elliott is one of the most crucial picks from the Barbados Women squad as she will complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Guyana Women batters and is in top-notch form. She has taken six wickets and scored six runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for BAR-W vs GY-W, 9th T20I match
A Munisar
K Elliot
S Connell
S Grimmond
S Gajnabi
Barbados Women vs Guyana Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Barbados Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle
Batters: R Grimmond, S Gajnabi, K Knight
All-rounders: A Munisar, S Connell
Bowlers: S Bruce, K Elliot, A Gordon, S Grimmond, C Fraser
Barbados Women vs Guyana Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Campbelle
Batters: R Grimmond, S Gajnabi
All-rounders: A Munisar, S Connell, N Cumberbatch
Bowlers: S Bruce, K Elliot, A Gordon, S Grimmond, T Herbert
