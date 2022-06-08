BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Blaze, Match 2

Barbados Women will take on Guyana Women in the second match of the Women's T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday.

The competition is returning after a break of two years and six teams will take part this year. All the matches will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Barbados Women won the title two years in a row in the 2018 and 2018-19 seasons. In the most recent edition, they picked up victories in all of their five matches and finished on top with 15 points. They will be hoping to have a similar campaign this time around.

Meanwhile, Guyana Women were decent in the previous edition of the Women's T20 Blaze. With three wins and two losses, they finished fourth in the table last time around.

BAR-W vs GY-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BAR-W XI

Alisa Scantlebury, Kyshona Knight, Shai Carrington, Trishan Holder, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews (c), Shaunte Carrington, Kycia Knight (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Aaliyah Williams, NaiJanni Cumberbatch

GY-W XI

Katana Mentore, Lashuna Toussaint, Sherica Campbell, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Mandy Mangru, Plaffianna Millington, Shabika Gajnabi, Shemaine Campbelle (c), Ashmini Munisar, Erva Giddings, Kaysia Schultz

Match Details

BAR-W vs GY-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 2

Date and Time: June 8, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium track is expected to assist the batters and it could prove to be a high-scoring wicket. Both sides would prefer to chase here.

Today's BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

K Knight will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. She can take on the opposition bowling unit and is a good middle-order batter. She has scored 703 runs in 64 matches.

Batters

K Mentore is a decent batter who will be hoping to provide strong starts for her side. She will be looking to make a big impact here.

All-rounders

H Matthews is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She has plenty of international experience and has scored 1055 runs and has also taken 58 wickets in 61 T20Is. She is an excellent captaincy candidate for your BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 fantasy side.

D Dottin is another reputed West Indies all-rounder and a player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. She has scored 2681 runs and has also claimed 61 wickets in 124 T20Is.

Bowlers

S Selman is expected to lead her side's bowling unit. Selman has scalped 48 wickets in 87 matches and is also decent with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction team

H Matthews (BAR-W)

D Dottin (BAR-W)

K Knight (BAR-W)

S Selman (BAR-W)

S Connell (BAR-W)

Important stats for BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 prediction team

H Matthews: 1055 runs and 58 wickets in 61 T20Is

D Dottin: 2681 runs and 61 wickets in 124 T20Is

S Selman: 37 runs and 48 wickets in 87 T20Is

S Connell: 28 runs and 35 wickets in 51 T20Is

BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Prediction Today

BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Knight, S Campbelle, K Mentore, K Persaud, K Knight, C Fraser, D Dottin, H Matthews, S Selman, S Connell, S Bruce

Captain: H Matthews, Vice-Captain: D Dottin

BAR-W vs GY-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Knight, S Campbelle, K Mentore, K Persaud, K Knight, D Dottin, H Matthews, S Selman, S Connell, S Bruce, K Schultz

Captain: K Mentore, Vice-Captain: S Selman.

