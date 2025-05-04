BAR-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for CWI T20 Blaze 2025, Match 6

The 6th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will see Barbados Women (BAR-W) squaring off against Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BAR-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Barbados Women lost their first match of the series to Trinidad & Tobago Women by 36 runs. They were not able to chase down the target of 114 runs. Leeward Islands Women, on the other hand, lost their first match to Guyana Women by seven wickets.
These two teams have played two matches. Both the teams have won one match each.
BAR-W vs LWI-W Match Details
The 6th T20I match of the CWI T20 Blaze 2025 will be played on May 4 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
BAR-W vs LWI-W, 6th T20I match
Date and Time: May 4, 2025, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown
Pitch Report
The pitch at Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown is a neutral one. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture with both spinners and pacers getting a lot of wickets. The last match played here was between Windward Islands Women and Guyana Women, where a total of 126 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.
BAR-W vs LWI-W Form Guide
BAR-W - L
LWI-W - L
BAR-W vs LWI-W Probable Playing XI
BAR-W Playing XI
No injury updates
K Knight (wk), A Callender, T Holder, K Knight, N Cumberbatch, A Gordon, A Scantlebury, S Bruce, K Elliot, T Herbert, S Connell
LWI-W Playing XI
No injury updates
Q Joseph, S Hector, M Clarke, J Claxton, R Boyce (wk), D Saxena, A Edwards, D Maynard, K Anthony, T Martin, R Liburd
BAR-W vs LWI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
K Knight
K Knight is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. R Boyce is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.
Batters
Q Joseph
K Knight and Q Joseph are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Q Joseph will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 25 runs in the last match. T Holder is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
A Edwards
D Saxena and A Edwards are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. A Edwards will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She took one wicket and smashed 28 runs in the last match. S Connell is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
K Elliot
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Bruce and K Elliot. Both the players can scalp a lot of wickets at today's pitch. K Elliot will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She picked up five wickets in the last match. J Claxton is another good bowler for today's match.
BAR-W vs LWI-W match captain and vice-captain choices
A Edwards
A Munisar was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order her team, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She took one wicket and smashed 28 runs in the last match.
Q Joseph
Q Joseph is one of the most crucial picks from the Leeward Islands Women squad as she will bat in the top order. She is expected to trouble Barbados Women bowers and is in top-notch form. She smashed 25 runs in the last match.
5 Must-Picks for BAR-W vs LWI-W, 6th T20I match
A Edwards
K Elliot
Q Joseph
K Elliot
K Knight
Barbados Women vs Leeward Islands Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Barbados Women vs Leeward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: K Knight
Batters: Q Joseph, T Holder, K Knight
All-rounders: A Edwards, D Saxena, M Clarke, S Connell
Bowlers: S Bruce, K Elliot, J Claxton
Barbados Women vs Leeward Islands Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: K Knight
Batters: Q Joseph, T Holder, K Knight
All-rounders: A Edwards, S Connell
Bowlers: S Bruce, K Elliot, A Gordon, R Liburd, S Hector
