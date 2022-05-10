BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 11

Barmy Army Women (BAR-W) will take on South Coast Sapphires Women (SCS-W) in the 11th match of the FairBreak Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The Barmy Army Women have won two of their three games so far. They defeated the Tornadoes Women by eight wickets in their previous match to climb to the second place in the points table.

South Coast Sapphires Women, on the other hand, have struggled so far in the competition, winning only one game against the Warriors Women. They are now ranked sixth in the standings after earning four points in three games.

BAR-W vs SCS-W Probable Playing XIs

BAR-W XI

Heather Knight (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Selina Solman, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Roberta Avery, Iqra Sahar.

SCS-W XI

Elyse Villani (c), Babette de Leede (wk), Grace Harris, Gaby Lewis, Kim Garth, Kary Chan, Jade Allen, Shabnim Ismail, Emma Lai, Geetika Kodali, Christine Lovino

Match Details

Match: BAR-W vs SCS-W, FairBreak Women's T20 2022, 11th Match.

Date & Time: May 10th, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Pitch Report

There will be ideal conditions for batting on Tuesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with some help on offer for the seamers. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue. Anything above 160 runs could be a par score.

Today's BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shemaine Campbelle: She struggled with the bat in both of her previous games, but with her skills, she could be a vital figure in this game. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Gaby Lewis: She has looked excellent with the bat so far in the competition, scoring 102 runs at an excellent average of 51 in three games. Lewis could be a good pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Deandra Dottin: She is a wonderful all-rounder who has done well so far in the competition. She has scored 143 runs at an average of 143, but has yet to prove herself with the ball. Dottin could prove to be a valuable pick for your BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail: She is one of the leading bowlers for South Coast Sapphires Women. She has taken four wickets in her last three games at an average of 12.25.

3 best players to pick in BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 prediction team

B de Leede (SCS-W): 74 points

Grace Harris (SCS-W): 91 runs

Tara Norris (BAR-W): 100 points

Key stats for BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream11 prediction team

Geetika Kodali - Four wickets in three games; bowling average: 14.00.

Kavisha Egodage – 75 runs in three games; batting average: 25.00.

Elyse Villani - 69 runs in three games; batting average: 34.50

BAR-W vs SCS-W Dream 11 Prediction (FairBreak Women's T20 2022)

BAR-W vs SCS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shemaine Campbelle, Elyse Villani, Gaby Lewis, Kavisha Egodage, Grace Harris, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Kary Chan, Shabnim Ismail, Tara Norris, Geetika Kodali.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Heather Knight.

BAR-W vs SCS-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Babette de Leedee, Elyse Villani, Laura Wolvaardt, Gaby Lewis, Kavisha Egodage, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Kary Chan, Shabnim Ismail, Tara Norris, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Gaby Lewis.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee