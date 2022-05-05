BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 3

Barmy Army Women (BAR-W) will take on Spirit Women (SPI-W) in the third match of the FairBreak Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Heather Knight, a star all-rounder, will lead the Barmy Army Women, while Bismah Maroof will lead the Spirit Women.

Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Fatima Sana, and Rumana Ahmed are among the key Barmy Army women's players. Spirit Women's notable names include Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, and Sophia Dunkley.

BAR-W vs SPI-W Probable Playing XIs

BAR-W XI

Heather Knight (c), Shemaine Campbell (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Selina Solman, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Kumari, Henriette Ishimwe, Iqra Sahar, Fatima Sana, Rubina Chhetri, Rumana Ahmed.

SPI-W XI

Bismah Maroof (c), Sarah Bryce (wk), Natthakan Chantam, Chaya Mughal, Anuradha Doddaballapur, Betty Chan, Sophia Dunkley, Ayabonga Khaka, Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattaya Boochatham.

Match Details

Match: BAR-W vs SPI-W, FairBreak Women's T20 2022, 3rd Match.

Date & Time: May 05th, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE seems to be a balanced one. However, bowlers are expected to get more help off the surface than batters who'll need to take their time to get going.

Today's BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sarah Bryce: She has scored 706 runs in 32 T20I games at an average of 29.40. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Bismah Maroof: She has done well in this format thus far, scoring 2,225 runs and taking 36 wickets at an average of 22.80 in 108 T20I games. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Deandra Dottin: She is a fantastic all-rounder who has performed admirably in this competition. She has scored 2,681 runs at an average of 26.30 and has taken 61 wickets in 124 T20I matches. Dottin is an excellent BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 fantasy side pick.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone: Ecclestone has always been a wicket-taking bowler for her side and has done an excellent job with the ball in this format. She has picked up 68 wickets at an average of 15.90 in 50 T20I games.

3 best players to pick in BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 prediction team

Rubina Chhetry (BAR-W)

Chaya Mughal (SPI-W)

Shemaine Campbelle (BAR-W)

Key stats for BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight - 1389 runs and 20 wickets in 87 T20I games; batting average: 23.10.

Ayabonga Khaka – 30 runs and 32 wickets in 36 T20I games; bowling average: 23.10.

Fatima Sana - 33 runs and seven wickets in seven T20I games; bowling average: 23.40.

Sophia Dunkley - 159 runs and one wicket in 23 T20I games; batting average: 23.70.

BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream 11 Prediction (FairBreak Women's T20 2022)

BAR-W vs SPI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Laura Wolvaardt, Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley, Kavisha Kumari, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Rumana Ahmed, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Fatima Sana.

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Deandra Dottin.

BAR-W vs SPI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shemaine Campbell, Laura Wolvaardt, Bismah Maroof, Sophia Dunkley, Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Rumana Ahmed, Nicola Carey, Sophie Ecclestone, Ayabonga Khaka, Chaya Mughal.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Heather Knight.

