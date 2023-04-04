BAR-W vs SPI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 3

Barmy Army Women (BAR-W) take on Spirit Women (SPI-W) in the third game of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 on Tuesday at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, best player picks and pitch report.

Both teams will play their first game of the tournament. Spirit will look to win, but Barmy Army are a better team and expected to prevail.

SPI-W vs BAR-W Match Details

Match 3 of the Fairbreak Global Women's T20 will be played on April 4 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong at 11:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SPI-W vs BAR-W, Fairbreak Global Womens T20, Match 3

Date and Time: Apri 4; 2023; 11:30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong has a bowling pitch conducive to pacers and spinners. The pitch will be fresh, so expect some early swing. The last game here between Falcons and Tornadoes saw 259 runs scored for the loss of 15 wickets.

SPI-W vs BAR-W Form Guide

SPI-W - Will be playing their first game

BAR-W - Will be playing their first game

SPI-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing XIs

SPI-W

No major injury update

Sophia Dunkley, Sarah Bryce (wk), Nicola Carey (c), Bismah Maroof, Natthakan Chantam, Nattaya Boochatham, Nensi Patel, Yasmin Daswani, Betty Chan, Shizuka Miyaji, Ayabonga Khaka

BAR-W

No major injury update

Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Nigar Sultana, Kavisha Egodage, Lauren Winfield (c & wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Iqra Sahar, Fatima Sana, Ruchitha Venkatesh

SPI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Winfield

L Winfield, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Bryce is another good pick.

Batters

L Wolvaardt

S Dunkley and Wolvaardt are the two best batter picks. B Maroof is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well.

All-rounders

D Dottin

F Sana and Dottin are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Patel is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Khaka

The top bowler picks are N Carey and A Khaka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expect to bowl at the death. T Norris is another good pick.

SPI-W vs BAR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

D Dottin

Dottin is one of the best players for Barmy Army. She bats in the top order and also bowls in the death overs. She's one of the best captaincy picks. She has amassed 2697 runs and taken 62 wickets in 127 T20Is.

L Wolvaardt

Wolvaardt is one of the best players for Barmy Army. She bats in the top order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has smashed 1079 runs in the last 53 T20I games.

Five Must-Picks for SPI-W vs BAR-W, Match 3

L Wolvaardt

D Dottin

F Sana

S Dunkley

A Khaka

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death bowlers, who also bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Winfield

Batters: L Wolvaardt, S Dunkley, B Maroof

All-rounders: D Dottin, F Sana, N Patel, K Tomlinson

Bowlers: T Norris, N Carey, A Khaka

Spirit Women vs Barmy Army Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Winfield

Batters: L Wolvaardt, S Dunkley

All-rounders: D Dottin, F Sana, N Patel

Bowlers: T Norris, N Carey, A Khaka, R Ahmed, M Boochatham

