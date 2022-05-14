BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final

Barmy Army Women (BAR-W) will take on Tornadoes Women (TOR-W) in the second semi-final match of the FairBreak Women's T20 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Tornadoes Women finished third in the points table after winning three of their five group stage matches. They are coming off a seven-wicket victory over the Falcons Women in their previous encounter.

The Barmy Army Women finished second in the points table, having won three of their five group stage matches. They were defeated by the Warriors by 54 runs in their previous encounter.

BAR-W vs TOR-W Probable Playing XIs

BAR-W XI

Heather Knight (c&wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Kavisha Egodage, Fatima Sana, Rumana Ahmed, Tara Norris, Laura Cardoso, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Henriette Ishimwe, Iqra Sahar.

TOR-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Sterre Kalis, Stafanie Taylor, Sune Luus, Katey Martin (wk), Diana Baig, Maryam Bibi, Andrea Mae Zepeda, Winifred Duraisingam, Sita Magar, Divya Saxena.

Match Details

Match: BAR-W vs TOR-W, FairBreak Women's T20 2022, Match 2nd Semi-final.

Date & Time: May 14th, 2022; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE seems to be balanced, with some help available for seamers. Batting first after winning the toss should be the preferred choice at the venue. Anything above 150 runs could be a par score.

Today's BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Heather Knight: She has scored 92 runs at an average of 18.40 in five games. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt: She has done well with the bat so far, scoring 129 runs at an average of 25.80 in five games. That makes her a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

All-rounders

Deandra Dottin: She seems to be in great form with the bat, as she has hammered 171 runs at an average of 85.50 in this competition. She is placed second on the season's most-runs chart, and is a must-have in your BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Rumana Ahmed: She is one of the leading bowlers for Barmy Army Women. She has taken four wickets in her last five games at an average of 24.25.

3 best players to pick in BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Katey Martin (TOR-W): 101 points

Kavisha Kumari (BAR-W): 152 runs

W Duraisingam (TORR-W): 225 points

Key stats for BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream11 prediction team

Sterre Kalis- 147 runs in five games; batting average: 29.40.

Stafanie Taylor – 128 runs in four games; batting average: 128.

Sophie Devine - 125 runs in five games; batting average: 25.00

BAR-W vs TOR-W Dream 11 Prediction (FairBreak Women's T20 2022)

BAR-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Laura Wolvaardt, Kavisha Egodage, Henriette Ishimwe, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Devine, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Rumana Ahmed, Sita Magar.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Stafanie Taylor.

BAR-W vs TOR-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Sterre Kalis, Henriette Ishimwe, Sune Luus, Deandra Dottin, Winifred Duraisingam, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Rumana Ahmed, Sita Magar.

Captain: Deandra Dottin. Vice-captain: Sune Luus.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee