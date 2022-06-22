BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super 50 Cup, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the Women's Super 50 Cup 2022 has Barbados Women (BAR-W) taking on Trinidad and Tobago Women (TT-W) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, June 22.

The Barbados Women have been the team to beat in the competition, with captain Hayley Matthews impressing with both the bat and ball. The likes of Kycia and Kyshona Knight have also stepped up at times of need, holding Barbados in good stead ahead of the all-important semi-final. Trinidad and Tobago Women, meanwhile, have a strong roster filled with experience. But they are yet to hit their strides. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for an entertaining game of cricket in Guyana.

BAR-W vs TT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

BAR-W XI

Kycia Knight (wk), Hayley Matthews (c), Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Aaliyah Williams, Trishan Holder, Shai Carrington and Shanika Bruce.

TT-W XI

Reniece Boyce (wk), Djenaba Joseph, Shenelle Lord, Anisa Mohammed (c), Lee-Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Kamara Ragoobar, Kirbyina Alexander, Karishma Ramharack, Leandra Ramdeen and Caneisha Isaac.

Match Details

BAR-W vs TT-W, Women's Super50 Cup 2022, 1st Semi-Final

Date and Time: 22 June 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Providence Stadium is on the slower side with the spinners expected to play a big role in the game. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and keep wickets in hand. There should be ample turn available for the spinners, with a change of pace being key as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down in the second innings.

BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Reniece Boyce: Reniece Boyce is a technically sound batter who is known for her ability to bat for long periods. While Kycia Knight is not a bad option by any means, Boyce's recent form holds her in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Aaliyah Williams: Aaliyas Williams has not been able to showcase her batting talents in the Women's Super 50 Cup 2022, often batting lower down the order. However, she made up for it with her bowling ability in the last game by picking up three wickets. Given her all-round skill-set, Williams is surely one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews is Barbados' go-to player with both the bat and ball, with her record speaking for itself. While she has held her own with her off-spin, Matthews' batting exploits have helped her team win a few games in the Women's Super 50 Cup 2022. With the conditions playing into her hands, Matthews should put in a good performance, making her a good addition to your BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Anisa Mohammed: Anisa Mohammed has been in good form with both the bat and ball in the tournament. While she is one of the best bowlers on the Windies circuit, Anisa has stepped up with the bat, using her experience to good effect. With the conditions suiting Mohammed, she is a must-have in your BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (BAR-W)

Lee-Ann Kirby (TT-W)

Reniece Boyce (TT-W)

Important stats for BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews - 16(20) and 3/16 in the previous match vs Jamaica Women

Aaliyah Williams - 3/22 in the previous match vs Jamaica Women

Anisa Mohammed - 20(54) and 1/26 in the previous match vs Leeward Islands Women

BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super 50 Cup 2022)

BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's Super 50 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: K Knight, R Boyce, B Cooper, K Knight, A Williams, H Matthews, L Kirby, A Mohammed, K Ramharack, S Selman and S Bruce.

Captain: H Matthews. Vice-captain: L Kirby.

BAR-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's Super 50 Cup 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Boyce, D Joseph, B Cooper, K Knight, A Williams, H Matthews, L Kirby, A Mohammed, A Scantlebury, S Selman and S Bruce.

Captain: H Matthews. Vice-captain: A Mohammed.

