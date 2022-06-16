BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Super50 Cup, Match 1

Barbados Women (BAR-W) will take on the Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) in the inaugural match of the Women's Super50 Cup on Thursday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Barbados Women have performed exceedingly well in the West Indies Women's T20 2022 tournament, winning four of their five games and finishing second in the points table. Hayley Matthews, Kyshona Knight, and Shakera Selman have performed well for them and are expected to lead the way again in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Windward Islands Women will look to recover after a poor campaign in the West Indies Women's T20 tournament, where they have only won one of five games. Afy Fletcher and Pearl Etienne impressed with their bowling, but their batters struggled in all games and became the reason for their poor run.

Given their current form and strength on paper, the Barbados Women are expected to dominate the outing on Thursday.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing XI

BAR-W XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Williams, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Kycia Knight (wk), Charlene Taitt, Kyshona Knight, Shai Carrington, Deandra Dottin, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Aaliyah Alleyne.

WWI-W XI

Afy Fletcher (c), Ashlene Edward (wk), Malika Edward, Gem Eloi, Zaiida James, Kimone Homer, Stacy Ann Adams, Pearl Etienne, Jannillea Glasgow, Akeira Peters, Qiana Joseph.

Match Details

BAR-W vs WWI-W, Women's Super50 Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: June 16, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium pitch is expected to facilitate the bowlers rather than the batters, and spinners are expected to dominate the action. Batters, on the other hand, will need to take their time to get going. Anything above 230 could be a par score.

Today’s BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kycia Knight: She didn't live up to expectations in the previous tournament and struggled to find the gap in all games, scoring 69 runs in five Women's T20 2022 games. Kycia Knight, though, is a capable wicketkeeper-batter who could prove to be valuable to her team.

Batters

Kyshona Knight: She had an average time with the bat in the Women's T20 2022 tournament, getting a start but failing to convert it. He scored only 65 runs in four games, but given her ability, she is expected to return to form in her preferred format of the game.

All-rounders

Deandra Dottin: She seems to be in fantastic form with both the bat and the ball, having scored 218 runs and taken four wickets in her last five outings. She could be a multiplier captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

Hayley Matthews: Matthews performed magnificently in the recent West Indies Women's T20 2022 tournament, taking six wickets and scoring 191 runs in just five games. Given her form and ability, she is a must-have in your BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Afy Fletcher: She has done well with the ball and the bat and could be an asset to your fantasy team in this game. She has scored 95 runs and taken five wickets in her last five West Indies Women T20 2022 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Naijanni Cumberbatch (BAR-W)

Ashlene Edward (WWI-W)

Shai Carrington (BAR-W)

Qiana Joseph (WWI-W)

Aaliyah Alleyne (BAR-W)

Key stats for BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

Shakera Selman - 13 runs and seven wickets in her last four games.

Shamilia Connell - Four runs and one wicket in her last three games.

Pearl Etienne - Nine runs and seven wickets in her last five games.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Super50 Cup)

BAR-W vs WWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Zaiida James, Malika Edward, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Pearl Etienne, Kimone Homer, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow.

Captain: Deandra Dottin | Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews.

BAR-W vs WWI-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Zaiida James, Malika Edward, Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Pearl Etienne, Kimone Homer, Shamilia Connell, Qiana Joseph, Shakera Selman.

Captain: Hayley Matthews | Vice-captain: Pearl Etienne.

