BAP vs ROP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Bologna Match - Mar 26, 2021

Baracca Prato will square off against Royal Parma in the 18th match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Friday. It will be the second successive game of the day for Baracca Prato, while Royal Parma played the last match of Thursday.

Royal Parma have been in solid form and have performed consistently in the ECS T10 Bologna. They did lose their last game against Bologna, with their only other loss coming against the table-toppers Kings XI. Overall, they have won four games and will be eager to return to winning ways on Friday.

Baracca Prato, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in the ECS T10 Bologna. They have won two games, while losing thrice. Baracca Prato head into the fixture on the back of a win over the Cricket Stars. They have scored 130-plus twice, losing both. Baracca Prato need to pull up their socks in this second leg of the tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Baracca Prato: Dastageer Ghulam (c), Karamat Ullah Khan, Pradeep Kumara, Zaryab Arshad, Ali Hassan, Muddssar Ali, Arslan Akhtar, Hassan Ali, Asim Javaid, Ilyas Ahmed, Riasat Ali, Abid Hussain, Shahid Imran, Amjad Shavez, Asfand Faraz, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Majid, Hamid Shad Ali, Hamza Miran, Mehboob Ur Rehman, Shams Ejaz, Sheraz Asim, Tadeel Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Asim Ali

Royal Parma: Sukhpal Singh (c), Ram Jaspal, Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Sheraz Afzal, Hardeep Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Jabrar Afzal, Mehboob Ahmed, Satvir Singh, Gouravjeet Singh Mangat, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Baracca Prato: Dastageer Ghulam (c), Ali Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Hanif Majid (wk), Muddssar Ali, Karamat Ullah Khan, Hassan Ali, Asfand Faraz, Ilyas Ahmed, Pradeep Kumara, Riasat Ali

Royal Parma: Rajmani Singh, Mehmoor Javed (wk), Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Harkamal Singh, Attiq Ur Rehman, Hardeep Singh, Ram Jaspal, Jabrar Afzal, Satvir Singh, Sukhpal Singh (c), Sukhraj Singh

Match Details

Match: Baracca Prato vs Royal Parma

Date & Time: March 26th 2021, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano ground has been an excellent one for batting, with teams racking up big scores consistently. The average first innings score is almost 115 and another high-scoring ECS T10 Bologna game is on the cards on Friday.

ECS T10 Bologna Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAP vs ROP)

Dream11 Team for Baracca Prato vs Royal Parma - ECS T10 Bologna.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Ali Hassan, Zaryab Arshad, Dastageer Ghulam, Hardeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Muddssar Ali, Jabrar Afzal, Ilyas Ahmed, Pradeep Kumara

Captain: Dastageer Ghulam. Vice-captain: Rajmani Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Attiq Ur Rehman, Mehmoor Javed, Hanif Majid, Deependra Singh Shekhawat, Ali Hassan, Dastageer Ghulam, Hardeep Singh, Rajmani Singh, Sukhraj Singh, Ilyas Ahmed, Pradeep Kumara

Captain: Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Vice-captain: Dastageer Ghulam