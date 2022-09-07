BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Assam T20 2022, Semi-final 1

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on the Brahmaputra Boys (BRB) in the first semi-final of the Assam T20 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the BHB vs BRB Dream11 prediction.

Barak Bravehearts have been in excellent form in the Assam T20 2022, winning eight out of their 10 games and topping the league phase. The Brahmaputra Boys, meanwhile, have had an inconsistent campaign. With five wins and as many losses, they finished third in the standings.

BHB vs BRB Match Details, Assam T20 2022

The first semi-final of the Assam T20 2022 between Barak Bravehearts and Brahmaputra Boys will be played on September 2022 at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The game is set to take place at 8:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BHB vs BRB, 1st Semi-final, Assam T20 2022

Date & Time: 8th September 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Live Streaming: Fancode

BHB vs BRB Pitch Report

The track at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati is usually a good one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well, with the average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 at the venue being 132 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 14

Matches won by teams bowling first: 16

Average 1st-innings score: 132

Average 2nd-innings score: 118

BHB vs BRB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Barak Bravehearts: W, W, L, W, W

Brahmaputra Boys: L, W, L, L, L

BHB vs BRB Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XI:

Hrishikesh Tamuli, Ayush Agarwal (wk), Subham Mandal (c), Rahul Hazarika, Md Kaif, Siddartha Baruah, Karan Mahajan, Abhijot Singh Sidhu, Dharani Rabha, Hridip Deka, Sidharth Sarmah.

Brahmaputra Boys team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI:

Roshan Topno (wk), Rishav Das (c), Pallavkumar Das, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Dasarath Kumar, Pabitra Pator, Rahul Singh, Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain, Sunil Lachit.

Today’s BHB vs BRB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hrishikesh Tamuli (9 matches, 159 runs)

Hrishikesh Tamuli has chipped in nicely with the bat in the Assam T20 2022, having mustered 159 runs in eight innings. He possesses the quality to hit boundaries at will.

Top Batter Pick

Rahul Hazarika (9 matches, 351 runs)

Rahul Hazarika is currently the leading run-scorer in the Assam T20 2022 with 351 runs at an average of 50.14 and a strike rate of 134.48. He has three half-centuries to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Siddartha Baruah (8 matches, 8 wickets)

Siddartha Baruah has bowled well, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.30. He can also come in handy with the bat and boasts a strike rate of 123.53.

Top Bowler Pick

Dipok Gohain (10 matches, 19 wickets)

Dipok Gohain is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Assam T20 2022 with 19 wickets at an economy rate of 6.69. He has a bowling average of 12.79, striking once every 11-12 balls.

BHB vs BRB match captain and vice-captain choices

Dharani Rabha (9 matches, 19 wickets)

Dharani Rabha has been in superb form with the ball, taking 19 wickets in nine games at an economy rate of 6.16. He averages 10.32 and has a bowling strike rate of 10.05.

Sibsankar Roy (10 matches, 236 runs, 8 wickets)

Sibsankar Roy has been excellent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 236 runs at a strike rate of 113.46 in addition to picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.24.

5 Must-picks with player stats for BHB vs BRB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Dharani Rabha 19 wickets in 9 matches Sibsankar Roy 236 runs & 8 wickets in 10 matches Dipok Gohain 19 wickets in 10 matches Rishav Das 333 runs in 10 matches Rahul Hazarika 351 runs in 9 matches

BHB vs BRB match expert tips

Dharani Rabha and Dipok Gohain have been picking up wickets regularly in the Assam T20 2022 and could be crucial picks for your BHB vs BRB fantasy team along with Sibsankar Roy, who has been superb all-round. On the batting front, Rishav Das and Rahul Hazarika will be the crucial picks.

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Hrishikesh Tamuli

Batters: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Rahul Hazarika, Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy (vc), Dharani Rabha (c), Siddartha Baruah

Bowlers: Krishna Das, Dipok Gohain, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

BHB vs BRB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ayush Agarwal, Roshan Topno

Batters: Rishav Das (vc), Rahul Hazarika (c), Subham Mandal

All-rounders: Sibsankar Roy, Dharani Rabha

Bowlers: Karan Mahajan, Dipok Gohain, Rahul Singh, Abhijot Singh Sidhu

