BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021 Match 21

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Dihing Patkai Riders (DPR) in match number 21 of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Barak Bravehearts have been in superb form and are yet to lose a game in the Assam T20. They have five wins and a no-result to their name so far. Meanwhile, Dihing Patkai Riders haven't had a great run. They have won just one Assam T20 game, losing four times.
BHB vs DPR Probable Playing 11 today
Barak Bravehearts: Ayush Agarwal (wk), Wasiqur Rahman, Nipan Deka, Parvez Aziz, Nibir Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Dhrubajyoti Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Alam, Darshan Rajbongshi
Dihing Patkai Riders: Abhishek Thakuri (wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Rahul Hazarika, Denish Ahmed, Sibsankar Roy (c), Arup Das, MD Meraj, Dibakar Johori, Anand Sharma, Rabi Chetri, Sahil Ahmed
Match Details
BHB vs DPR, Match 21, Assam T20
Date & Time: September 28th 2021, 9 AM IST
Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati
Pitch Report
The surface at Judges Field in Guwahati is likely to be a decent one to bat on. While there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might find some movement early on as well. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.
Today’s BHB vs DPR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Abhishek Thakuri – The DPR wicketkeeper-batsman has chipped in nicely with the bat, amassing 85 runs in the Assam T20 so far.
Batsmen
Rahul Hazarika – Hazarika has batted well in the Assam T20, having scored 124 runs at an average of 24.60.
Parvez Aziz – Aziz has been striking it well, scoring 107 at a strike rate of 159.70.
All-rounders
Nipan Deka – Deka is the joint-highest wicket-taker for BHB in the Assam T20. He has taken eight wickets so far.
Arup Das – The 30-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has returned with eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.05.
Bowlers
Roshan Alam – The left-arm spinner has picked up eight scalps at an economy rate of 5.22.
Rabi Chetri – Chetri has fared decently with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 5.42.
Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team
Roshan Alam (BHB): 293 points
Arup Das (DPR): 287 points
Nipan Deka (BHB): 272 points
Sibsankar Roy (DPR): 250 points
Nibir Deka (BHB): 200 points
Important stats for BHB vs DPR Dream11 Prediction Team
Nipan Deka: 8 wickets; ER – 5.57
Parvez Aziz: 107 runs; SR – 159.70
Arup Das: 8 wickets; ER – 6.05
Rahul Hazarika: 123 runs; SR – 102.50
BHB vs DPR Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Abhishek Thakuri, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Nibir Deka, Denish Ahmed, Sibsankar Roy, Nipan Deka, Arup Das, Darshan Rajbongshi, Roshan Alam, Rabi Chetri
Captain: Arup Das. Vice-captain: Nipan Deka
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhishek Thakuri, Parvez Aziz, Rahul Hazarika, Nibir Deka, Denish Ahmed, Nipan Deka, Arup Das, Akash Sengupta, Roshan Alam, Anand Sharma, Rabi Chetri
Captain: Roshan Alam. Vice-captain: Arup Das