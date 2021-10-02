BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, Match 29

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in match number 29 of the Assam T20 2021 at the Judges Field in Guwahati on Saturday.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals and will be looking to build some momentum ahead of the knockouts. Barak Bravehearts are at the top of the points table and have won seven wins from nine Assam T20 games. Meanwhile, Kaziranga Heroes have won four and lost five so far.

BHB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts: Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Nibir Deka, Ishan Ahmed, Parvez Aziz, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Swarupam Purkayastha, Dhrubajyoti Das, Roshan Alam, Darshan Rajbongshi, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar

Kaziranga Heroes: Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Sandip Paul Mazumdar, Danish Das, Pritam Debnath, Ranjit Mali, Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Shivam Mittal, Dasarath Kumar, Kalam Raiza, Abir Chakraborty

Match Details

BHB vs KAH, Match 29, Assam T20

Date & Time: October 2nd 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The 22-yard-surface at Judges Field in Guwahati hasn't been the best to bat on. There haven't really been a lot of high-scoring games, with the bowlers having had the upper hand at the venue.

Today’s BHB vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hrishikesh Tamuli – The KAH wicketkeeper-batsman has contributed well with the bat, having scored 169 runs in the Assam T20 so far.

Batsmen

Danish Das – Das is the second-highest run-scorer in the Assam T20. He has amassed 285 runs at an average of 35.63 and a strike rate of 120.76.

Nibir Deka – Deka is BHB's leading run-scorer in the Assam T20. He has mustered 187 runs so far.

All-rounders

Amit Sinha – Sinha has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 171 runs and picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.93.

Ranjit Mali – The 32-year-old seamer has returned with 13 wickets at an economy rate of 6.03.

Swarupam Purkayastha – The off-spinning all-rounder has chipped in nicely with both the bat and ball in the Assam T20. He has scored 99 runs and taken seven wickets so far.

Bowlers

Roshan Alam – Alam has bowled really well in the Assam T20. He has taken 12 wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 4.43.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Danish Das (KAH): 523 points

Amit Sinha (KAH): 517 points

Ranjit Mali (KAH): 454 points

Roshan Alam (BHB): 441 points

Swarupam Purkayastha (BHB): 378 points

Important stats for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Nibir Deka: 187 runs; SR – 101.08

Roshan Alam: 12 wickets; ER – 4.43

Ranjit Mali: 13 wickets; ER – 6.03

Danish Das: 285 runs; SR – 120.76

Amit Sinha: 171 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 120.42 & ER – 4.93

BHB vs KAH Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20)

Dream11 Team for Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Parvez Aziz, Nibir Deka, Danish Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Abhilash Gogoi, Darshan Rajbongshi, Roshan Alam, Abir Chakraborty

Captain: Amit Sinha. Vice-captain: Swarupam Purkayastha

Dream11 Team for Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes - Assam T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Ishan Ahmed, Nibir Deka, Danish Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Roshan Alam, Kalam Raiza, Abir Chakraborty

Captain: Danish Das. Vice-captain: Roshan Alam

