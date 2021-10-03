BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam T20 2021, 1st Semi-final 

Barak Bravehearts (BHB) will take on Kaziranga Heroes (KAH) in the first semi-final of the Assam T20 2021 at Judges Field in Guwahati on Sunday.

Barak Bravehearts have been the best team in the Assam T20. With eight wins from 10 games, they finished at the top of the points table. Kaziranga Heroes, on the other hand, have been quite inconsistent in the Assam T20, winning just four games while losing six.

BHB vs KAH Probable Playing 11 today

Barak Bravehearts: Wasiqur Rahman (wk), Nibir Deka, Ishan Ahmed, Parvez Aziz, Nipan Deka, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Swarupam Purkayastha, Roshan Alam, Avinav Choudhury, Neeraj Yadav

Kaziranga Heroes: Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Danish Das, Pritam Debnath, Md Kaif, Ranjit Mali, Abhilash Gogoi, Amit Sinha, Shivam Mittal, Dasarath Kumar, Kalam Raiza, Abir Chakraborty

Match Details

BHB vs KAH, 1st Semi-final, Assam T20

Date & Time: October 3rd 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: Judges Field, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Judges Field in Guwahati is likely to be a decent one to bat on. On the bowling front, while there could be some turn available for the spinners, the pacers might get some movement early on as well.

Today’s BHB vs KAH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wasiqur Rahman – Rahman has chipped in well with the bat in the Assam T20, amassing 92 runs at a strike rate of 131.43.

Batsmen

Danish Das – Das is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the Assam T20. He has scored 309 runs at an average of 34.43 and a strike rate of 122.66.

Swarupam Purkayastha – The off-spinning all-rounder has contributed really well with both the bat and ball in the Assam T20. He has scored 143 runs and taken seven wickets so far.

All-rounders

Ranjit Mali – The 32-year-old KAH pacer has picked up 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.70.

Amit Sinha – Sinha has been magnificent with both the bat and ball. He has scored 194 runs and taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.80.

Bowler

Roshan Alam – Alam has bowled superbly in the Assam T20, returning with 15 wickets at an economy rate of 4.37.

Top 5 best players to pick in BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Danish Das (KAH): 579 points

Amit Sinha (KAH): 563 points

Ranjit Mali (KAH): 551 points

Roshan Alam (BHB): 546 points

Swarupam Purkayastha (BHB): 436 points

Important stats for BHB vs KAH Dream11 Prediction Team

Swarupam Purkayastha: 143 runs; SR – 97.28

Roshan Alam: 15 wickets; ER – 4.37

Ranjit Mali: 16 wickets; ER – 5.70

Danish Das: 309 runs; SR – 122.66

Amit Sinha: 194 runs & 7 wickets; SR – 113.45 & ER – 4.80

BHB vs KAH Dream 11 Prediction (Assam T20)

Dream11 Team for Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes - Assam T20 2021 1st Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wasiqur Rahman, Swarupam Purkayastha, Nibir Deka, Danish Das, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Akash Sengupta, Abhilash Gogoi, Avinav Choudhury, Roshan Alam, Abir Chakraborty

Captain: Amit Sinha. Vice-captain: Roshan Alam

Dream11 Team for Barak Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes - Assam T20 2021 1st Semi-final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hrishikesh Tamuli, Swarupam Purkayastha, Parvez Aziz, Danish Das, Amit Sinha, Ranjit Mali, Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Akash Sengupta, Avinav Choudhury, Roshan Alam, Abir Chakraborty

Captain: Akash Sengupta. Vice-captain: Ranjit Mali

