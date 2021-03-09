BAG vs KHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match - Mar 10, 2021

In match number 111 of the ECS T10 Barcelona, the Barcelona Gladiators will take on Kharian in a Group C fixture on Wednesday. Both teams have no chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

The Barcelona Gladiators have been very disappointing in the ECS T10, having managed to win just one of their seven matches. They need at least one win from their remaining three fixtures to avoid finishing rock-bottom in the standings. The Barcelona Gladiators, whose only win came against bottom-placed Skyways, will be hoping to finish their ECS T10 campaign on a high.

Kharian, on the other hand, have been very inconsistent in the ECS T10. They have won three and lost five games in the tournament so far. In fact, they are currently in the midst of a three-match losing streak. Kharian will be eager to return to winning ways and finish as high up the standings as possible.

Squads to choose from

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir, Ali Raza, Babar Basharat, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Zahid Akbar, Usman Asghar, Harsoon Salik, Ihsan Ullah-Asda, Ameer Taimur, Muhammad Umar, Farooq Ahmed, Arslan Yousaf, Sagar Shahbaz, Nadeem Muhammad, Tahir Nawaz, Arslan Muhammad, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad.

Kharian: Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali, Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali, Hassan Tanver, Mohsin Ali, Habib Ur Rehman, Mozzam Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

Predicted Playing XIs

Barcelona Gladiators: Shahid Nazir, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Ali Zafar Khan, Haroon Salik, Babar Basharat (c), Ameer Taimur, Muhammad Umar, Ali Raza, Zahid Akbar, Tahir Nawaz (wk), Arslan Muhammad

Kharian: Adeel Ahmed (c), MD Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Jahanzaib Asghar, Junaid Ali, Mohsin Ali, Danish Abdullah

Match Details

Match: Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian

Date: March 10th 2021, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground has been batting-friendly, with teams racking up big scores consistently. Wednesday's ECS T10 game is also expected to be a high-scoring one. A score of around 105-110 might be par at the venue.

ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (BAG vs KHA)

Dream11 Team for Barcelona Gladiators vs Kharian - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shahid Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Haroon Salik, Ali Zafar Khan, MD Umar Waqas, Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Ali Raza, Junaid Ali, Wadood Awan

Captain: Jahanzaib Asghar; Vice-captain: Shahid Nazir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Nazir, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Haroon Salik, MD Umar Waqas, Ehsan Hussain, Babar Basharat, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Ali Raza, Junaid Ali, Danish Abdullah

Captain: Adeel Ahmed; Vice-captain: Haroon Salik