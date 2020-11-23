Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 22 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash had its penultimate day of action on November 22, with all the four teams playing another couple of matches each. The final four encounters of the tournament are scheduled to be played today.

Catalunya Tigers CC are perched atop the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash points table, with 8 points to their credit. They have emerged victorious in all their four matches thus far and are the favourites to emerge as the champions.

Pak I Care occupy the second spot in the points table, with 6 points to their name. They have won three of their encounters, with their only reversal coming against the table-toppers.

Badalona Shaheen CC, with 2 points, are placed third in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash points table. Their solitary win in four matches came against Catalunya CC.

Catalunya CC are currently the wooden spoon holders in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. They have come up short in all their four encounters to be without a point to date.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash -

Barcelona T10 Bash Points Table

Barcelona T10 Bash top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 Bash Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. He has smashed 159 runs in the four matches he has played, with his 97-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament thus far. Ihsan has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 220.83 and has struck 11 fours and 16 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Hamza Saleem of Badalona Shaheen CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 141 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Saleem has a decent strike rate of 167.85, with his runs including 12 fours apart from 10 hits over the rope.

Adeel Sarwar of Catalunya Tigers CC is placed third in the list of highest run-scorers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. He has amassed 134 runs in the four encounters he has played, with a 49-run innings as his best effort. Sarwar has an impressive strike rate of 186.11, and has scored his runs with the help of 2 fours and 15 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 Bash Highest Wicket-takers

Atif Muhammad of Pak I Care and Sarfraz Ahmed of Catalunya Tigers CC are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. The duo has taken 7 wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the charts due to his better economy rate.

Muhammad's spell of 4/3 is the best bowling performance of the tournament thus far. But he has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 10.00 runs per over. Ahmed has returned figures of 3/24 as his best effort and has been taken for an average of 14.00 runs per over.

Hamza Saleem of Badalona Shaheen CC, with 6 wickets to his credit, is placed third in the list of highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash. Saleem has a best spell of 3/22, and has also not been frugal with an economy rate of 10.37.

The players from all four teams will have the last opportunity today to finish at the top of the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 Bash.