Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 10 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its second day of action on November 10, with four matches being played on the day. Another four league stage matches are scheduled to be played today.

Catalunya CC occupy the top spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table with 6 points in their kitty. They have emerged victorious in all the three matches they have played thus far.

Pak I Care, with 4 points to their credit, are placed second in the points table. They have won two of their three matches with their only reversal coming against Badalona Shaheen CC.

Badalona Shaheen CC, Bangladesh Kings CC and Falco CC have two points apiece to their name. They are placed in that order in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table based on net run rate.

While Bangladesh Kings CC have a win and a loss each, Badalona Shaheen CC and Falco CC have won just one out of the three encounters the two teams have played.

Catalunya Tigers CC, Fateh CC and Raval Sporting CC are yet to begin their campaign in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The three teams will not be seen in action today as well.

Minhaj CC occupy the last spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with no points in their bag. They have come up short in both the encounters they have played to date.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the second day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 104 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 54 as his top score. Lal has a decent strike rate of 173.33, with his runs including 9 fours and 7 maximums.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 101 runs to his name. His 94-run knock is the highest individual score of the tournament thus far. Ali has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 210.41 and has struck 11 fours apart from 7 hits over the rope.

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has scored 87 runs in the three matches he has played with an unbeaten 71 as his best effort. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 310.71 with his runs consisting of 4 fours and 10 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC and Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC have emerged as the highest wicket-takers after Day 2 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the bowlers have picked up 6 wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the chart due to his slightly better economy rate.

Hussain has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.20. Lal's spell of 4/5 are the best figures of the tournament thus far and he has not been too expensive either, having conceded an average of 7.33 runs per over.

Umair Javed of Badalona Shaheen CC and Nasir Shahzad of Catalunya CC occupy the next two spots in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The duo have taken 5 wickets each, with the former placed higher having been slightly more economical.

Javed has returned figures of 3/18 as his best performance and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.33. Shahzad has a spell of 3/23 as his best returns but has been slightly more expensive, having been taken for an average of 8.80 runs per over.

Advertisement

The players from the teams in action today would have the opportunity to stake their claims in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.