Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 11 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its third day of action on November 11, with four encounters being played on the day. Another four league stage matches are scheduled to be played today.

Pak I Care, Bangladesh Kings CC and Catalunya CC occupy the top three spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table with 6 points apiece in their respective kitties. The three teams have lost just one out of the four encounters each they have played and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Badalona Shaheen CC, Minhaj CC and Falco CC have two points each to their name with a solitary win in the four matches apiece the three teams have played. They are placed fourth to sixth in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table, again based on net run rate.

Catalunya Tigers CC, Fateh CC and Raval Sporting CC are yet to begin their campaign in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Fateh CC would have the opportunity to show their wares today while the other two outfits will have to wait another day.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the third day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is the highest run-getter after the third day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 128 runs in the four matches he has played with an unbeaten 71 as his top score. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 290.90 with his runs consisting of 9 fours and 13 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Asjad Butt of Bangladesh Kings CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-scorers with 115 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 72 as his highest score. Butt has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 244.68 and has struck 8 fours apart from 10 hits over the rope.

Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 110 runs in the four matches he has played with an unbeaten 54 as his best effort. Lal has a decent strike rate of 169.23, with his runs including 10 fours and 7 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC and Hussain Aminul of Bangladesh Kings CC are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the bowlers have accounted for 8 wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the chart due to his much better economy rate.

Hussain has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.42. Aminul has returned figures of 3/12 as his best effort but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 10.50 runs per over.

Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC is placed third in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. His spell of 4/5 are the best figures of the tournament to date and he has an acceptable economy rate of 8.25.

The players from the teams in action today would have the chance to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.