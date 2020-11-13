Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 12 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its fourth day of action on November 12, with four matches being played on the day. Another four league stage encounters are scheduled to be played today.

Pak I Care and Catalunya CC occupy the top two spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table with 8 points each in their respective kitties. Both the teams have won four out of the five encounters each they have played, with the former placed at the top due to their much superior net run rate.

Bangladesh Kings CC are placed third in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table with 6 points to their credit. They have emerged victorious in three of their five matches.

Badalona Shaheen CC and Falco CC occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the points table with 4 points each. Both the teams have won two encounters apiece although the latter have played an extra match.

Minhaj CC, with 2 points in their bag, is the other team to have registered a win in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have suffered reversals in four out of the five encounters they have played.

Catalunya Tigers CC and Raval Sporting CC are yet to begin their campaign in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The two teams will be facing each other in the first encounter today.

Fateh CC suffered a massive defeat in the only match they have played thus far. They are currently placed last in the points table with no points to their name.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the fourth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 178 runs in the five matches he has played with an unbeaten 71 as his highest score. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 243.83 with his runs consisting of 12 fours and 18 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 136 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 54 as his top score. Lal has an acceptable strike rate of 161.90 and has struck 10 fours apart from 9 hits over the rope.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 124 runs in the four matches he has played, with his 94-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament thus far. Ali has an impressive strike rate of 187.87, with his runs including 14 fours and 8 maximums.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC is the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 10 scalps to his name. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.44.

Hassan Gondal of Pak I Care and Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC are among four bowlers who have taken 8 wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 thus far. They are placed second and third on the charts due to their better economy rates compared to the other two bowlers.

Gondal has returned figures of 2/11 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 7.50. Lal's spell of 4/5 are still the best figures of the tournament although he has been slightly more expensive, having conceded an average of 8.70 runs per over.

The players from the teams in action today would have the opportunity to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.