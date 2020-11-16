Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 15 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 has had its first week of action, and more than half the preliminary phase matches in the tournament have been played. Four more league-stage games are scheduled to be played today.

Catalunya CC are perched atop the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table, with ten points in their kitty. They have emerged victorious in five of the six matches they have played in the tournament so far.

Pak I Care occupy the second spot in the points table, with eight points to their name. They have won four of their five games in the tournament.

Badalona Shaheen CC and Bangladesh Kings CC, with six points each, are placed third and fourth respectively in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. Both the teams have won three and lost as many games apiece.

Catalunya Tigers CC and Falco CC occupy the next two spots in the points table; both teams have four points apiece. While the former has won both their encounters and are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament, the latter has suffered reversals in four of their six matches.

Minhaj CC, with two points in their bag, have registered a sole win in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have been at the receiving end in four out of their five games in the tournament.

Raval Sporting CC and Fateh CC occupy the last two spots in the points table. Both the teams have come up short in the two matches they have played in the tournament and are without a point thus far.

The team standings in the points table after the fifth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 is as follows:

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League highest run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is the highest run-scorer after the first week of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 178 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 71 as his top score. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 243.83 and has struck 12 fours and 18 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament so far.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters in the tournament, with 172 runs against his name. His 94-run knock is the highest individual score in the tournament till now. Ali has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 204.76, with the help of 17 fours and 13 maximums.

Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC is third in the run-scoring list in the ongoing Barcelona T10 League 2020 tournament. He has accumulated 154 runs in the six matches he has played, with an unbeaten 54 being his best effort. Lal has a decent strike rate of 165.59 and has struck 12 fours apart from ten hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 league highest wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC is the highest wicket-taker after Day 5 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 11 scalps to his name. His spell of 3/9 is his best performance in the tournament although he has been slightly expensive, conceding an average of 9.36 runs per over.

Hassan Gondal of Pak I Care and Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC are among four bowlers who have taken eight wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 tournament so far. They are placed second and third in the wicket-taking chart because they have been more stingy than the two other bowlers.

Gondal has returned figures of 2/11 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.50. Lal's spell of 4/5 are the best figures in the Barcelona tournament, and he has had an acceptable economy rate of 8.66.

The players from the teams in action today would have the chance to climb up the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts in the ongoing Barcelona T10 League 2020 tournament.