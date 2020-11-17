Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 16 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its sixth day of action on November 16, with four matches being played on the day. Another four league stage encounters are scheduled to be played today.

Pak I Care are perched atop the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table, with twelve points in their kitty. They have emerged victorious in six of the seven matches they have played in the tournament so far and have also qualified for the semi-finals.

Catalunya CC occupy the second spot in the points table, with ten points to their credit. They have won five of their six games and would also be favoured to reach the knockout stages of the tournament .

Badalona Shaheen CC and Bangladesh Kings CC, with six points apiece, are placed third and fourth respectively in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. The two teams have won three and lost as many games each.

Falco CC, Catalunya Tigers CC and Minhaj CC occupy the next three spots in the points table, with the trio having four points apiece. The three teams have won a couple of matches each and are placed in that order based on their net run rates.

Raval Sporting CC have registered a solitary win in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 thus far for the two points in their bag. They have been at the receiving end in three of the four encounters they have played to date.

Fateh CC is the only team not to have won a match in the tournament so far. They have come up short in all their three encounters and are placed last in the points table.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the sixth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 260 runs in the seven matches he has played with an unbeaten 71 as his best effort. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 257.42 and has struck 16 fours and 28 sixes, the most by far by any batsman.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 172 runs against his name. His 94-run knock is the highest individual score of the tournament to date. Ali has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 204.76, with the help of 17 fours and 13 maximums.

Jafar Iqbal of Minhaj CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 155 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 71-run effort as his highest score. Iqbal also has an impressive strike rate of 201.29 and has struck 11 fours apart from 13 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC is the highest wicket-taker after Day 6 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 11 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best effort although he has been slightly expensive, having conceded an average of 9.36 runs per over.

Hassan Gondal of Pak I Care occupies the second spot in the list of highest wicket-takers, having accounted for 10 wickets so far. Gondal has returned figures of 2/9 as his best performance and has a decent economy rate of 8.09.

Sikandar Ali and Atif Muhammad, both from Pak I Care, are placed third and fourth in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both of them have picked up 9 wickets each with the former having a much better economy rate.

Ali has a spell of 3/6 as his best returns and has an excellent economy rate of 6.90. Muhammad has delivered a spell of 3/2 as his best effort but has been relatively more expensive, having been taken for an average of 9.27 runs per over.

The players from the teams in action today would again have the opportunity to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.