Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 17 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its seventh day of action on November 17, with four matches being played on the day. Another four league stage encounters are scheduled to be played today, which is the penultimate day of the preliminary phase.

Pak I Care have finished atop the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table, with fourteen points in their kitty. They have suffered a defeat in just one of their eight games and have qualified for the semi-finals as the table-toppers.

Catalunya CC occupy the second spot in the points table, with twelve points to their credit. They have also completed their league stage engagements and are the other team to have qualified for the knockout stages thus far.

Badalona Shaheen CC, with eight points, are placed third in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. They have won four of the seven encounters they have played to date.

Bangladesh Kings CC and Catalunya Tigers CC occupy the next two spots in the points table, with six points each to their name. The former are placed higher due to their much better net run rate but have played a match more than the latter.

Falco CC and Minhaj CC are placed sixth and seventh respectively in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. The two teams have four points apiece, with the former having an additional game in hand.

Raval Sporting CC have registered a solitary win in the tournament so far for the two points in their bag. They have been at the receiving end in three of the four matches they have played to date.

Fateh CC are yet to open their account in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have come up short in all their five encounters and are placed last in the points table.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the seventh day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 305 runs in the eight matches he has played with an unbeaten 71 as his top score. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 256.30 and has struck 16 fours and 34 sixes, the most by a huge margin.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 272 runs to his credit. His 94-run knock is still the highest individual score of the tournament. Ali has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 222.95, with the help of 26 fours and 21 maximums.

Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 212 runs in the seven matches he has played, with a 58-run effort as his highest score. Lal also has an impressive strike rate of 182.75 and has struck 18 fours apart from 15 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC is the highest wicket-taker after Day 7 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 12 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance although he has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 9.86 runs per over.

Sikandar Ali and Hassan Gondal, both bowlers from Pak I Care, are the joint second-highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 thus far. The duo has accounted for 11 wickets apiece with the former placed second on the charts due to his better economy rate.

Ali has a spell of 3/6 as his best returns and has a decent economy rate of 7.33. Gondal has returned figures of 2/9 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.07.

With Muhammad Ihsan and Ibrar Hussain having played all their preliminary stage encounters, the other batsmen and bowlers would have a chance to leapfrog them and emerge at the top of the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.