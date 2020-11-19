Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 18 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its penultimate day of group-stage action on November 18, with four matches played on the day. The final four preliminary-phase encounters are scheduled to be played today, which would decide the four semi-finalists.

Pak I Care have finished at the top of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table, with 14 points in their bag. They have lost just one of their eight matches in the tournnament and have qualified for the semi-finals as the table-toppers.

Catalunya CC are the other team to have qualified for the knockout stages of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 thus far. They occupy the second spot in the points table, with 12 points in their kitty.

Badalona Shaheen CC, with ten points, are placed third in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. They have completed their league-stage engagements with five wins to their credit.

Catalunya Tigers CC occupy the fourth spot in the points table; they have eight points to their name. They would guarantee themselves a semi-final spot if they win their two remaining matches.

Bangladesh Kings CC and Falco CC, with six points apiece, are placed fifth and sixth respectively in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. While the former still have a chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, the latter are not in contention.

Raval Sporting CC and Minhaj CC occupy the next two spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. The two teams have four points apiece and are also out of contention for a semi-final spot.

Fateh CC are yet to open their account in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have come up short in all their six matches and find themselves last in the points table.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the eighth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020:

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care continues to be the highest run-scorer after the penultimate day of group-stage action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 tournament. He has smashed 305 runs in the eight matches he has played, with an unbeaten 71 being his best effort. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 256.30 and has struck 16 fours and 34 sixes, the most by any batsman in the tournament.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC occupies the second spot in the tournament's run-scoring charts, with 272 runs to his credit. His 94-run innings is the highest individual score in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Ali has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 222.95, with the help of 26 fours and 21 maximums.

Aziz Mohammad of Catalunya Tigers CC has scored the third-most runs in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 tournament. He has amassed 221 runs in the six matches he has played, with an unbeaten 76 being his highest score. Mohammad also has an excellent strike rate of 237.63 and has struck 10 fours apart from 24 hits over the rope.

Advertisement

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC remains the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 12 scalps to his name. His spell of 3/9 has been his best effort in the tournament although he has been quite expensive, having been taken for an average of 9.86 runs per over.

Sikandar Ali and Hassan Gondal, both from Pak I Care, continue to be the joint second-highest wicket-takers in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The duo has snared 11 wickets apiece in the tournament, with the former placed higher in the bowling charts, as he has been more economical.

Ali's 3/6 has been his best return in the Barcelona T10 League 2020; his economy rate of 7.33 is decent. Gondal has returned best figures of 2/9 and has had an acceptable economy rate of 8.07.

The batsmen and bowlers from the teams in action today would have the chance to emerge at the top of the run-scorers and wicket-taking charts in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 tournament before the knockout stage commences.