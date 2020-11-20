Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 19 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions set to be crowned today. The two semi-finals will be played on November 20, followed by the third-place playoff match and the all-important final.

Pak I Care have finished atop the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table, with 14 points in their kitty. They won seven of their eight league stage matches to qualify for the semi-finals as the table-toppers.

Catalunya CC and Catalunya Tigers CC occupy the next two spots in the points table. Both the teams have 12 points each to their names with the former placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Badalona Shaheen CC are placed fourth in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table after the conclusion of the group stage encounters. They have 10 points in their bag and took the final semi-final spot in the tournament.

Bangladesh Kings CC, with 8 points, occupy the fifth spot in the points table. They finished the tournament with four wins and the same number of losses.

Falco CC and Raval Sporting CC are placed sixth and seventh in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table. The two teams finished with 6 points apiece, courtesy of the three wins both the teams registered.

Minhaj CC came up trumps in just two of their eight encounters to finish the tournament with 4 points.

Fateh CC were unable to open their account in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They came up short in all their eight matches to be consigned to the last spot in the points table.

Pak I Care will cross swords with Badalona Shaheen CC in the first semi-final of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. It will be followed by the other penultimate round match between Catalunya CC and Catalunya Tigers CC.

The losing semi-finalists will be playing the third-place playoff match, while the victorious teams will finally face each other in the title decider.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the conclusion of the preliminary stage matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ihsan of Pak I Care is the highest run-scorer after the conclusion of the group stage matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 305 runs in the eight matches he has played, with an unbeaten 71 as his highest score. Ihsan has an outstanding strike rate of 256.30 and has struck 16 fours and 34 sixes, the most by any batsman to date.

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 272 runs coming from his blade. His 94-run knock is still the highest individual score of the tournament. Ali has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 222.95, with the help of 26 fours and 21 maximums.

Aziz Mohammad of Catalunya Tigers CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 264 runs in the eight matches he has played, with an unbeaten 76 as his best effort. Mohammad has also been at his aggressive best, with his runs coming at an excellent strike rate of 237.83 and including 15 fours apart from 27 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain of Catalunya CC is the highest wicket-taker of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 before the knockout stage encounters, with 12 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 3/9 as his best performance in the tournament although he has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 9.86 runs per over.

Sikandar Ali and Hassan Gondal, both from Pak I Care, took the second-most wickets in the group stage of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The duo accounted for 11 scalps apiece, with the former placed higher in the bowling charts because of his better economy rate.

Ali has returned figures of 3/6 as his best effort of the tournament and has a decent economy rate of 7.33. Gondal has a best spell of 2/9 along with an acceptable economy rate of 8.07.

The batsmen and bowlers from the four semi-finalists will have the last chance today to finish at the top of the run-scorers and wicket-taking charts in the Barcelona T10 League 2020.