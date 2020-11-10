Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until November 9 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its first taste of action on November 9, with six of the nine teams displaying their wares. Another four group stage matches are scheduled to be played on November 10.

Catalunya CC won both their matches yesterday to occupy the top spot in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 points table with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Bangladesh Kings CC and Badalona Shaheen CC in their two matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Pak I Care and Falco CC have two points apiece to their name, with both the teams having won their solitary encounters on Day 1. The former is placed higher in the points table based on net run rate.

Catalunya Tigers CC, Fateh CC and Raval Sporting CC are yet to begin their campaign in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. None of the three teams will be seen in action today as well.

Bangladesh Kings CC, Badalona Shaheen CC and Minhaj CC occupy the last three spots in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with no points in their bag. While Bangladesh Kings CC and Minhaj CC lost a match each on November 9, Badalona Shaheen CC were on the receiving end in both their encounters.

Following are the team standings in the points table after the first day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He smashed 94 runs in the only knock he played yesterday. Ali has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 247.36 and has struck 10 fours and 7 sixes, the most by any batsman on Day 1.

Kuldeep Lal of Badalona Shaheen CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 72 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 54 as his highest score. Lal has a decent strike rate of 167.44, with his runs including 5 fours and the same number of maximums.

Hamza Saleem and Babar Khan, another couple of batsmen from Badalona Shaheen CC, are joint-third in the list of highest run-scorers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have scored 42 runs each with the former being more enterprising, having scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 210.00.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ibrar Hussain and Nasir Shahzad, both from Catalunya CC, emerged as the highest wicket-takers on Day 1 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the bowlers picked up 4 wickets apiece, with the former placed at the top of the charts due to his superior economy rate.

Hussain has a spell of 3/9 as his best bowling performance and has an excellent economy rate of 5.00. Shahzad a best effort of 3/23 but has been slightly on the expensive side, having conceded an average of 9.00 runs per over.

Atif Muhammad of Pak I Care is among three bowlers who have taken 3 wickets each on the opening day of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He is placed third on the list due to his much superior economy rate compared to the other two bowlers.

Muhammad's spell of 3/2 are the best bowling figures of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 after Day 1 of the tournament, and he has a sensational economy rate of 2.00.

The players from the teams in action today would have the chance to climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.