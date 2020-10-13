Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 12 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its first taste of action on October 12, with six of the eight Group A teams plying their trade. The action will now shift to Group B, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

Catalunya Tigers CC sit atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 2 points to their credit. While United CC Girona, Fateh CC and Badalona Shaheen CC also have 2 points in their kitty, Catalunya Tigers CC are placed higher than them due to their much superior net run rate.

Catalunya Tigers CC registered an emphatic victory against Bengali CC in their solitary match on the opening day of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. United CC Girona got the better of Badalona Shaheen CC in the only match they have played so far.

Fateh CC's sole win came against Bengali CC via the Golden Ball after a tie in the original 10-over encounter. Badalona Shaheen CC bounced back from their loss against United CC Girona in the first match of the tournament to beat Hawks CC in their second encounter of the day.

Kings CC and Pakcelona CC are the two teams in Group A that did not play a match on the opening day of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.

Hawks CC and Bengali CC occupy the last two spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. While the former lost their solitary match on the first day, the latter came up short in both their encounters.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the opening day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Babar Khan of Badalona Shaheen CC is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 78 runs in the two matches he has played, with his 56-run knock being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Khan has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 205.26 and has struck 5 fours and 7 sixes, the most by any batsman on the first day.

Omar Ali of Bengali CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 63 runs to his name. He has a 38-run inning as his highest score. Ali has a decent strike rate of 170.27, with his runs including 3 fours and 5 maximums.

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. All his runs came as part of an unbeaten 42-run effort in the only inning he has played thus far. Ehsan has an excellent strike rate of 221.05 and has struck 2 fours apart from 4 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Riaz Howlader of Bengali CC has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 1 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has taken 5 wickets in the two matches he has played. Howlader's spell of 4/14 is the only 4-wicket haul of the tournament so far but he has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.00 runs per over.

Sumair Safdar Khan of United CC Girona and Hamza Saleem of Badalona Shaheen CC, with 3 wickets each, are the second-most successful bowlers.

Khan took all his three wickets in the only over he has bowled to date while conceding just the 4 runs. Saleem has a spell of 3/17 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.25.

The players from the Group B teams would now have the chance today to make their presence felt in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.