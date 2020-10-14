Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 13 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its second day of action on October 13, with five of the eight Group B teams plying their trade. The action will now shift back to Group A, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

Catalunya CC sit atop the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 4 points to their credit. They got the better of Joves Units CC and Men In Blue CC in their two encounters yesterday.

Falco CC and Joves Units CC, with 2 points each in their kitty, occupy the next two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Falco CC registered an emphatic victory against Hira CC Sabadell in the solitary match they have played thus far. Joves Units CC also put it across Hira CC Sabadell in their first encounter but came up short against Catalunya CC in their subsequent match.

Gracia CC, Pak Montcada CC and Raval Sporting CC are the three teams in Group B that are yet to play a match in the Barcelona T10 League 2020.

Men In Blue CC and Hira CC Sabadell occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. While the former lost the only match they have played so far, the latter were on the receiving end in both their encounters.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the second day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. All his runs came as part of a 79-run effort in the only innings he has played thus far. Ahmed has an outstanding strike rate of 246.87 and has struck 4 fours apart from 7 hits over the rope.

Babar Khan of Badalona Shaheen CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters with 78 runs to his name. He has a 56-run inning as his highest score. Khan has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 205.26 and has struck 5 fours and 7 sixes.

Taqqi Ul Mazhar of Joves Units CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 70 runs in the two matches he has played, with a 39-run knock as his top score. Mazhar has scored these runs at an acceptable strike rate of 152.17 with the help of 3 fours and 6 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Riaz Howlader of Bengali CC continues to be the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has taken 5 wickets in the two matches he has played. Howlader's spell of 4/14 is the only 4-wicket haul of the tournament so far but he has been on the expensive side, having conceded an average of 11.00 runs per over.

Sumair Safdar Khan of United CC Girona and Naeem Shah of Falco CC are among five bowlers who have taken 3 wickets apiece in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They are placed higher on the wicket-taking chart due to their better economy rates.

Khan took all his three wickets in the only over he has bowled so far while conceding just the 4 runs. Shah picked up all his three wickets in the solitary match he has played and also an excellent economy rate of 4.50.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams would again have the chance today to add to their tally and climb up the charts in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.