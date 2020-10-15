Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 14 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its third day of action on October 14, with four Group A encounters being played on the day. The focus will again shift back to Group B, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

Kings CC and Badalona Shaheen CC, with 4 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Kings CC have also won both the matches they have played so far. Badalona Shaheen CC, on the other hand, have suffered a reversal against United CC Girona apart from their two wins.

Pakcelona CC, United CC Girona, Catalunya Tigers CC and Fateh CC have all registered a solitary win apiece and have 2 points each in their respective kitties. They are placed in that order in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 based on net run rate.

While Pakcelona CC have emerged victorious in the only match they have played thus far, both United CC Girona and Fateh CC have a win and a loss each in the two encounters they have played. Meanwhile, Catalunya Tigers CC have been on the receiving end in two of the three matches they have played to date.

Hawks CC and Bengali CC occupy the last two spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams are yet to register a point, with the former having lost their solitary match on the opening day of the tournament and the latter coming up short in both their encounters.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the third day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona is the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 98 runs in the two matches he has played, with an unbeaten 56 as his top score. Ehsan has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 227.90 and has struck 4 fours and 10 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Babar Khan of Badalona Shaheen CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 85 runs to his name. He also has a 56-run inning as his highest score. Khan has a decent strike rate of 177.08, with his runs including 6 fours and 7 maximums.

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. All his runs came as part of a 79-run effort in the only innings he has played thus far. Ahmed has an excellent strike rate of 246.87 and has struck 4 fours apart from 7 hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Ghulam Sarwar of Catalunya Tigers CC and Riaz Howlader of Bengali CC, with 5 wickets each, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 3 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Sarwar has a spell of 3/8 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.00. Howlader's spell of 4/14 is still the only 4-wicket haul of the tournament so far but he has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.00 runs per over.

Hamza Saleem, Shafeer Mohammad and Malik Mati Ur Rehman, who have all taken 4 wickets apiece, occupy the next three spots in the highest wicket-takers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The three bowlers from Badalona Shaheen CC are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Saleem, Mohammad and Rehman have best figures of 3/17, 3/14 and 3/8 respectively. While Saleem and Mohammad have decent economy rates of 6.83 and 7.50 respectively, Rehman has been extremely expensive, having been taken for an average of 12.50 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will today have the opportunity to add to their tally and climb up the charts in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.