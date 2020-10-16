Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 15 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its fourth day of action on October 15, with four Group B encounters being played on the day. The focus will again shift back to Group A, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

Falco CC and Catalunya CC, with 4 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to their superior net run rate.

Pak Montcada CC, Raval Sporting CC, Men In Blue CC and Joves Units CC have all registered a solitary win apiece and have 2 points each in their respective kitties. They are placed in that order in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 based on net run rate.

While Pak Montcada CC have emerged victorious in the only match they have played thus far, both Raval Sporting CC and Joves Units CC have a win and a loss each in the two encounters they have played. Meanwhile, Men In Blue CC have been on the receiving end in two of the three matches they have played to date.

Gracia CC and Hira CC Sabadell occupy the last two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams are yet to register a point, with the former having lost the solitary match they have played thus far and the latter coming up short in all three of their encounters.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the fourth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 114 runs in the two matches he has played, with his 79-run inning being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Ahmed has an excellent strike rate of 203.57 and has struck 5 fours apart from 10 hits over the rope.

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 98 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Ehsan has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 227.90 and has struck 4 fours and 10 sixes.

Bakhtair Khalid of Hira CC Sabadell is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 95 runs in the three matches he has played, with a 58-run knock as his top score. Khalid has scored these runs at an impressive strike rate of 202.12, with the help of 9 fours and 7 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Ghulam Sarwar and Riaz Howlader are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 4 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. All four bowlers have taken 5 wickets each and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Mahyavanshi has a best effort of 3/3 and has been extremely economical, having conceded just 4.25 runs per over. Patel's spell of 4/10 is the best bowling performance of the tournament to date, and he also has an outstanding economy rate of 4.50.

Sarwar has a spell of 3/8 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.00. Howlader has returned figures of 4/14 as his best bowling performance but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.00 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams will today have the chance to add to their respective tallies and climb up the charts in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.