Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 18 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its first week of action, with twelve and eight encounters, in Group A and Group B respectively, having been played. The focus will be on Group B today, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played on the day.

Badalona Shaheen CC sits atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with 6 points in their kitty. They have registered wins in three of the four encounters they have played.

United CC Girona, Catalunya Tigers CC, Kings CC and Fateh CC occupy the next four spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. All the four teams have 4 points apiece in their bags and are placed in that order based on net run rate.

United CC Girona and Kings CC have both lost just one out of the three matches the two teams have played. Catalunya Tigers CC and Fateh CC, on the other hand, have both suffered reversals in two of their four matches.

Pakcelona CC is the other team to have won a match in Group A of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have emerged victorious in one out of the three encounters they have played so far.

Hawks CC and Bengali CC occupy the last two spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams are yet to register a point, with the former having lost their solitary match on the opening day of the tournament and the latter coming up short in both their encounters.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the first week of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona is the highest run-scorer after the fifth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 123 runs in the three matches he has played, with an unbeaten 56 as his top score. Ehsan has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 219.64 and has struck 6 fours and 12 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 114 runs to his name. His 79-run inning is the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Ahmed has an impressive strike rate of 203.57 and has struck 5 fours apart from 10 hits over the rope.

Babar Khan of Badalona Shaheen CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 105 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 56-run knock as his highest score. Khan has a decent strike rate of 181.03, with his runs including 8 fours and the same number of maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Khalid Ahmadi of United CC Girona and Ghulam Sarwar of Catalunya Tigers CC, with 7 wickets each, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 5 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Ahmadi's sensational spell of 4/1 is the best bowling effort of the tournament to date and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.33. Sarwar has a spell of 3/8 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.23.

Sumair Safdar Khan of United CC Girona is among a host of bowlers who have taken 5 wickets each in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 so far. He occupies the third spot on the wicket-taking charts courtesy of his much superior economy rate compared to the other bowlers.

Khan has a best effort of 3/4 and has been extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 2.5 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will today have the chance to add to their tally and climb up the charts in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.