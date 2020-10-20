Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 19 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its sixth day of action on October 19, with four Group B encounters being played on the day. The focus will again shift back to Group A, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

Falco CC and Catalunya CC, with 6 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Raval Sporting CC is placed third in the Group B points table with 4 points to their name. They have registered wins in two of the three matches they have played.

Pak Montcada CC, Men In Blue CC, Hira CC Sabadell and Joves Units CC have all registered a solitary win apiece and have 2 points each in their respective kitties. They are placed in that order in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 based on net run rate.

While Pak Montcada CC have emerged victorious in the only match they have played thus far, Men In Blue CC have a win and two losses in their three encounters. Both Hira CC Sabadell and Joves Units CC have been on the receiving end in three of the four matches they have played to date.

Gracia CC occupy the last spot in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have come up short in all three of the encounters they have played thus far.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the sixth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest run-scorer after the sixth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 149 runs in the three matches he has played, with his 79-run inning being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Ahmed has an impressive strike rate of 204.11 and has struck 6 fours and 14 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 123 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score and is yet to be dismissed in the tournament. Ehsan has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 219.64 and has struck 6 fours apart from 12 hits over the rope.

Taqqi Ul Mazhar of Joves Units CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 122 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 39-run knock as his top score. Mazhar has scored these runs at an acceptable strike rate of 148.78, with the help of 5 fours and 11 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Khalid Ahmadi of United CC Girona and Ghulam Sarwar of Catalunya Tigers CC, with 7 wickets each, continue to be the highest wicket-takers after Day 6 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The former is placed higher due to his better economy rate.

Ahmadi's unbelievable spell of 4/1 is the best bowling effort of the tournament to date, and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.33. Sarwar has a spell of 3/8 as his best effort and has a decent economy rate of 7.23.

Ishan Patel, Naeem Shah and Mukhtiar Singh occupy the next three spots in the highest wicket-takers chart of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The trio has bagged 6 wickets apiece and is placed in that order based on economy rate.

Patel of Raval Sporting CC has a best effort of 4/10 and has a decent economy rate of 7.16. Shah of Falco CC has returned figures of 3/9 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.16.

Singh of Gracia CC has 3/22 as his best bowling performance but has been quite expensive, having conceded an average of 11.50 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams will today have the opportunity to add to their respective tallies and climb up the charts in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.