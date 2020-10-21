Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 20 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its seventh day of action on October 20, with four Group A encounters being played on the day. The focus will once again shift to Group B, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

United CC Girona sit atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with 8 points in their kitty. They have registered wins in four of the five encounters they have played.

Badalona Shaheen CC and Fateh CC occupy the next two spots in the Group A points table. Both the teams have 6 points apiece, with the former placed higher based on net run rate while also having played a match fewer than the latter.

Catalunya Tigers CC and Kings CC are placed fourth and fifth respectively in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The two teams have 4 points each to their name, with the former having played a couple of extra matches.

Pakcelona CC and Hawks CC are the other Group A teams who have registered a win in the tournament. Both the teams have 2 points, courtesy a solitary win in the four matches each they have played thus far.

Bengali CC are placed last in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They are yet to register a point, having been on the receiving end in both the matches they have played to date.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the seventh day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona is the highest run-scorer after the seventh day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 164 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 56 as his top score. Ehsan has scored these runs at an outstanding strike rate of 210.25 and has struck 10 fours and 15 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 149 runs to his name. His 79-run knock is the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Ahmed has an excellent strike rate of 204.11 and has struck 6 fours apart from 14 hits over the rope.

Happy Singh of Fateh CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 132 runs in the five matches he has played, with an unbeaten 59 as his highest score. Singh also has an impressive strike rate of 200.00, with his runs including 6 fours and 12 maximums.

Most Wickets

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Khalid Ahmadi, Ghulam Sarwar and Muhammad Kashif, with 7 wickets apiece, are the highest wicket-takers after Day 7 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Ahmadi's unbelievable spell of 4/1 is the best bowling performance of the tournament to date, and he has an excellent economy rate of 5.33. Sarwar has a spell of 3/8 as his best effort apart from a decent economy rate of 7.23. Kashif has returned figures of 2/9 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.28.

Five bowlers - Sumair Safdar Khan, Razaqat Ali, Ishan Patel, Naeem Shah and Mukhtiar Singh - with 6 scalps each follow the trio at the top of the wicket-taking charts of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will today have the chance to add to their tally and climb up the charts in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.