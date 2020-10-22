Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 21 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its eighth day of action on October 21, with four Group B encounters being played on the day. The focus will again shift back to Group A, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

Falco CC and Catalunya CC, with 10 points each, occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams have won all the five matches they have played, with the former placed higher due to their much superior net run rate.

Raval Sporting CC are placed third in the Group B points table with 4 points to their name. They have registered wins in two of the five encounters they have played.

Pak Montcada CC, Men In Blue CC, Hira CC Sabadell and Joves Units CC have all registered a solitary win apiece and have 2 points each in their respective kitties. They are placed in that order in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 based on net run rate.

While Pak Montcada CC have lost just one match thus far, Men In Blue CC have come up short in two encounters. Both Hira CC Sabadell and Joves Units CC have been on the receiving end in three of the four matches they have played so far.

Gracia CC occupy the last spot in the Group B points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have suffered defeats in all four of the encounters they have played thus far.

Falco CC and Catalunya CC are primed to reach the semi-finals from Group B, with only Pak Montcada CC and Men In Blue CC having a chance to spoil their party.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the eighth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Advertisement

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest run-scorer after the eighth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 246 runs in the five matches he has played, with his 79-run knock still being the highest individual score of the tournament. Ahmed has an impressive strike rate of 210.25 and has struck 13 fours and 23 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 164 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Ehsan has exactly the same strike rate as Ahmed, and has struck 10 fours apart from 15 hits over the rope.

Advertisement

Yasir Ali of Catalunya CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 136 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 56-run knock as his top score. Ali has scored these runs at an excellent strike rate of 215.87, with the help of 9 fours and 12 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shahbaz Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest wicket-taker after Day 8 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 9 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 4/7 as his best bowling effort and has an excellent economy rate of 6.30.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi and Ishan Patel, both from Raval Sporting CC, are the second-highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have accounted for 8 wickets apiece, with the former occupying the second spot on the chart due to his better economy rate.

Mahyavanshi has returned figures of 3/3 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.70. Patel has 4/10 as his best bowling performance but has been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 10.30 runs per over.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group A teams will today have the opportunity to add to their respective tallies and climb up the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.