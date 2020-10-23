Barcelona T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 22 (Updated)

The Barcelona T10 League 2020 had its ninth day of action on October 22, with four Group A encounters being played on the day. The focus will once again shift to Group B, with four matches featuring teams from the group to be played today.

United CC Girona sit atop the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020 with 10 points in their kitty. They have registered wins in five of the six encounters they have played.

Badalona Shaheen CC are placed second in Group A. They have 8 points to their credit, courtesy wins in four of the six matches they have played.

Kings CC and Fateh CC occupy the next two spots in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. Both the teams have 6 points apiece, with the former placed higher based on net run rate while also having played a match fewer than the latter.

Catalunya Tigers CC and Pakcelona CC are placed fifth and sixth respectively in Group A of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. The two teams have 4 points each to their name, with both of them having emerged victorious in two of their five encounters.

Hawks CC are the other team in Group A to have registered a win in the tournament. They have 2 points in their bag, courtesy a solitary win in the four matches they have played thus far.

Bengali CC are placed last in the Group A points table of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They are yet to register a point, having been on the receiving end in all the five matches they have played to date.

Following are the team standings in the two groups after the ninth day of matches in the Barcelona T10 League 2020 -

Barcelona T10 League Group A Points Table

Barcelona T10 League Group B Points Table

Barcelona T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Barcelona T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Awais Ahmed of Falco CC continues to be the highest run-scorer after the ninth day of action in the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has smashed 246 runs in the five matches he has played, with his 79-run knock still being the highest individual score of the tournament. Ahmed has an excellent strike rate of 210.25 and has struck 13 fours and 23 sixes, the most by any batsman thus far.

Muhammad Ehsan of United CC Girona occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters, with 179 runs to his name. He has an unbeaten 56 as his highest score. Ehsan also has an impressive strike rate of 208.14, and has struck 10 fours apart from 17 hits over the rope.

Babar Khan of Badalona Shaheen CC is placed third in the highest run-scorers list of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. He has amassed 166 runs in the six matches he has played, with a 56-run inning as his top score. Khan has not been a slouch either, having scored his runs at a strike rate of 204.93 with the help of 13 fours and 14 maximums.

Most Wickets

Barcelona T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Shahbaz Ahmed of Falco CC is the highest wicket-taker after Day 9 of the Barcelona T10 League 2020, with 9 scalps to his credit. He has a spell of 4/7 as his best bowling effort and has an excellent economy rate of 6.30.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel and Malik Mati Ur Rehman are the joint second-highest wicket-takers of the Barcelona T10 League 2020. They have accounted for 8 wickets apiece and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Mahyavanshi has returned figures of 3/3 as his best effort and has an acceptable economy rate of 8.70. Patel and Rehman have 4/10 and 3/8 as their best bowling performances but have been a little expensive, having conceded an average of 10.30 and 10.80 runs per over respectively.

The batsmen and bowlers from the Group B teams will today have the chance to add to their tally and climb up the charts in the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers lists of the Barcelona T10 League 2020.